AI’s dual role in data breach costs: US costs rise as global average falls

Based on information from The Cyber Express, IBM and the Ponemon Institute's 2025 Cost of a Data Breach report highlights contrasting trends in data breach costs globally. The report emphasizes the increasing significance of AI in cybersecurity, both as an attack vector and a defensive tool. The report reveals a nine percent decrease in the global average cost of a data breach, attributed to faster containment through AI-powered defenses. However, the U.S. experienced a nine percent increase, reaching an all-time high of $10.22 million, primarily due to regulatory penalties and rising detection costs. AI is identified as a significant vulnerability, with 16 percent of breaches involving AI by attackers, particularly in phishing and deepfake attacks. AI's evolving role in cybersecurity presents a double-edged sword, with AI-powered defenses reducing breach costs but AI systems lacking proper governance becoming high-value targets. Organizations with inadequate AI governance policies face increased breach costs, emphasizing the critical need for security measures to keep pace with AI adoption. On the other hand, security teams leveraging AI and automation have significantly reduced breach times and costs, highlighting the potential benefits of AI in enhancing cybersecurity defenses. Source: The Cyber Express
