AI skills in cybersecurity jobs double, but junior hiring lags

As reported by Silicon Angle, the AI Workforce Consortium has released a report indicating a significant surge in demand for artificial intelligence skills within cybersecurity roles across G7 economies. The share of cybersecurity job postings requiring AI expertise has doubled over the past year, yet the growth in junior hiring has not kept pace, creating a skills gap.

The AI Workforce Consortium's report highlights that AI skills are now present in 28.5% of G7 cybersecurity job postings, a substantial increase from 14.2% a year prior. Concurrently, senior-titled roles saw a 65% growth, while junior roles expanded by only 5.9%. This disparity, termed the "experience paradox," suggests employers are seeking advanced AI capabilities even for entry-level positions. A Cisco survey revealed that hands-on experience with AI agents (49%) and technical cybersecurity depth (48%) are the most sought-after skills employers struggle to find in junior candidates.

Investment priorities for the next two years show AI-powered defense as the top choice for 36% of leaders. The report also references recent AI-driven cyber incidents, including a cyber-espionage campaign orchestrated by Anthropic's Claude model and a fully autonomous ransomware operation documented by Sysdig. The Five Eyes cybersecurity agencies issued a joint warning on the rapid advancement of frontier AI models, emphasizing that the timeline for potential risks is measured in months, not years.

Roles like the tier-one SOC analyst are being reshaped, shifting from manual triage to supervising AI agents. Ethical reasoning and systems thinking are also increasingly listed as required skills, though from a small base. IBM's Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025 found that organizations with weak AI governance policies or significant shadow AI usage face higher breach costs. The consortium, founded in 2024, aims to upskill 130 million people over the next decade.