AI regulation to commence once issues arise, says FTC chair

Federal Trade Commission Chair Andrew Ferguson said that artificial intelligence systems will only be regulated upon the emergence of significant issues in an effort to ensure continued innovation, which is in stark contrast to former FTC Chair Lina Khan's combative stance on the technology, The Record reports.
"We see how things go and then we address problems as they arise. Equally important is making sure that government regulators don't intervene too early, particularly with a technology that is transforming constantly, faster than even its engineers can predict," said Ferguson in a hearing before the House Appropriations Committee. Ferguson also emphasized the FTC's continued commitment to protecting Americans' data security, as well as the value of children's privacy, with the agency having issued final Children's Online Privacy Protection Rule amendments last month. Such statements come as the House Energy and Commerce Committee passed legislation that would prevent state regulations on AI systems for a decade.
"We see how things go and then we address problems as they arise. Equally important is making sure that government regulators don't intervene too early, particularly with a technology that is transforming constantly, faster than even its engineers can predict," said Ferguson in a hearing before the House Appropriations Committee. Ferguson also emphasized the FTC's continued commitment to protecting Americans' data security, as well as the value of children's privacy, with the agency having issued final Children's Online Privacy Protection Rule amendments last month. Such statements come as the House Energy and Commerce Committee passed legislation that would prevent state regulations on AI systems for a decade.