AI leveraged to spoof State Secretary Marco Rubio

Artificial intelligence was noted by the U.S. State Department to have been exploited to impersonate Secretary of State Marco Rubio as part of an ongoing scam, which has already been aimed at a U.S. senator and governor, as well as three or more foreign ministers, The Associated Press reports.
Malicious messages purporting to be from Rubio have been distributed via text, voice mails, and the encrypted messaging app Signal, according to a cable sent to embassies and consulates that dispelled a direct cybersecurity threat to the agency but warned about the potential spoofing of other officials. Officials also noted the unsuccessful hoax scheme to be lacking in sophistication. "The State Department is aware of this incident and is currently monitoring and addressing the matter," said spokesperson Tammy Bruce, who emphasized the department's commitment to bolster its cybersecurity posture. Such a development comes after White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles had been impersonated following a cyberattack against her personal mobile device.
Malicious messages purporting to be from Rubio have been distributed via text, voice mails, and the encrypted messaging app Signal, according to a cable sent to embassies and consulates that dispelled a direct cybersecurity threat to the agency but warned about the potential spoofing of other officials. Officials also noted the unsuccessful hoax scheme to be lacking in sophistication. "The State Department is aware of this incident and is currently monitoring and addressing the matter," said spokesperson Tammy Bruce, who emphasized the department's commitment to bolster its cybersecurity posture. Such a development comes after White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles had been impersonated following a cyberattack against her personal mobile device.