AI investments on the rise amid increased risk concerns

Escalating concerns regarding cybersecurity risks associated with generative artificial intelligence have prompted 73% of organizations to make AI-specific security tool investments, Infosecurity Magazine reports.
AI-specific security has also emerged as the second leading security spending priority, with investments coming from reallocated resources or new budgets, according to a report from Thales. Cloud service providers were organizations' leading source for such tools, followed by known security vendors and new startups. Accelerated changes in the GenAI ecosystem, including software-as-a-service platforms and autonomous agents, were cited as the leading security risk associated with the technology, followed by inadequate integrity and trustworthiness. Additional findings showed a slight decline in the prevalence of data breaches, as well as the correlation between compliance and breach incidence. "Many enterprises are deploying GenAI faster than they can fully understand their application architectures, compounded by the rapid spread of SaaS tools embedding GenAI capabilities, adding layers of complexity and risk, said 451 Research Chief Analyst Eric Hanselman.
