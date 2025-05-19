AI, cloud fuel new identity security risks

A global CyberArk report highlights how the rapid integration of AI and cloud technologies is creating a new, identity-centric threat landscape, particularly through unmanaged machine identities with privileged access, according to Frontier Enterprise.
In Asia-Pacific, where there are 82 machine identities per human identity, 82% of organizations reported breaches from identity-based phishing in the past year. Despite this, 69% lack identity controls for AI, and 46% cant secure shadow AI usage. While machine identities increasingly outnumber human ones, many with sensitive access, organizations still define privileged users primarily as humans. The unchecked rise of AI agents introduces novel security challenges, with APAC firms anticipating AI and LLMs to drive privileged identity growth in 2025. CyberArks Clarence Hinton and ASEAN VP Lim Teck Wee stress the urgent need for identity-first security strategies, citing increased compliance pressures, insurer demands, and a shift toward zero-trust architecture. They warn that identity silos and under-secured access points threaten long-term cyber resilience.
