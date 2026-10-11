AI agent integration lags behind adoption, creating security gaps

Coverage from Channel Insider indicates that nearly 6 in 10 organizations utilizing AI agents have not fully integrated them into existing identity and access management (IAM) policies. This research from JumpCloud highlights significant security and governance gaps as enterprises increasingly adopt autonomous AI technologies.

A survey of 250 IT leaders in the U.S. and U.K. revealed that 59% of organizations using AI agents lack complete IAM integration, and 72% report substantial discrepancies between AI system permissions and actual access verification. These findings underscore the growing challenges for IT teams in securing AI-driven workflows. The research also identified differences in AI auditability across platforms, with 21% of Microsoft 365 users falling into the lowest auditability tier compared to 11% of Google Workspace users. JumpCloud introduced an Agentic IAM Lifecycle framework to address these issues, focusing on discovering, registering, managing, and governing AI agents. The framework emphasizes clear ownership, appropriate access controls, and continuous auditing. For managed service providers (MSPs) and security partners, these gaps present opportunities to offer new services in AI identity management, access enforcement, and incident response, particularly as 36% of surveyed organizations investigated AI-related concerns but could not determine what the AI had accessed.

Source: Channel Insider