Agentic AI demands new identity frameworks

The emergence of agentic AI, autonomous systems capable of independently making decisions and executing actions, is reshaping both enterprise operations and identity security frameworks, according to Forbes.

Unlike assistive AI, which responds to human commands, agentic AI acts on its own, raising new challenges in trust, access control, and accountability. Delinea stresses that identity must now be redefined to manage these machine agents as dynamic, privileged entities. Security strategies must evolve to support adaptive authorization, non-repudiation, and zero standing privileges. The threat landscape is also shifting, as adversaries exploit synthetic identities or use unsanctioned agents to bypass controls. To navigate this environment, organizations are urged to adopt five steps: classify AI identities, establish task-based boundaries, enforce least-privilege access, verify intent, and continuously monitor AI behaviors. According to Delinea, identity-first strategies embedded into AI workflows are essential for sustaining innovation while defending against evolving risks in a rapidly autonomous world.

