Adverse impact of Medicaid cuts on rural healthcare cybersecurity emphasized by senators

Significant Medicaid and Affordable Care Act spending reductions part of the Trump administration's One Big Beautiful Bill approved earlier this month were noted by Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Mark Warner, D-Va., to negatively impact rural U.S. hospitals' preparedness for increasingly prevalent and sophisticated cybersecurity threats, according to Healthcare Dive.
With the funding cuts potentially resulting in rural hospitals' reduced prioritization of cybersecurity infrastructure, the Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services should provide details on their plans regarding the adoption of cybersecurity performance goals for such healthcare providers, as well as increased cybersecurity requirements as part of an update to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, wrote Wyden and Warner in a letter to HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr., and CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz. Additional information regarding the disbursement of a $50 billion fund across rural health providers has also been sought by the lawmakers. Meanwhile, HHS assured ongoing collaboration with Congress in strengthening rural hospitals' cyber resilience.
