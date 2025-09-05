Adoption of Vidar infostealer on the rise, report finds

More cybercriminals have been utilizing the Vidar information stealer in attacks this year due to the malware's low barrier of entry, SiliconANGLE reports.

Malvertising campaigns, phishing emails, and drive-by downloads have been mostly leveraged to spread Vidar, an Arkei malware spinoff that first emerged seven years ago, which could facilitate the covert exfiltration of targeted systems' data, including credentials, credit card information, and authentication tokens, according to an analysis from Aryaka Networks.

Vidar has been able to evade detection with its use of a Telegram and Steam profile-exploiting dead drop resolver technique, API hooking, Antimalware Scan Interface bypasses, process injection, and Transport Layer Security Encryption.

Such a threat posed by the Vidar infostealer should prompt organizations to implement secure access service edge systems with secure web gateways, DNS filtering, and robust firewalls and endpoint controls as part of a layered cyber defense program, said Aryaka Networks researchers.