Threat Intelligence, Phishing, Malware

Infostealer deployed via TikTok videos

TikTok app logo on the screen and a finger about to touch it.

(Adobe Stock)

Infosecurity Magazine reports that potentially artificial intelligence-created TikTok videos have been leveraged by threat actors to deploy the Vidar and StealC information-stealing payloads as part of a new malware campaign.

Malicious short-form videos with AI voice-overs purporting to have instructions for activating Microsoft Office, Spotify, and other widely used software lure targeted users into executing a nefarious PowerShell script that conceals files from Windows Defender, downloads Vidar or StealC, ensures execution via retry logic, and establishes persistence, according to a report from Trend Micro, which noted that all TikTok accounts associated with the videos have since been inactive. Such findings should prompt organizations to bolster defense strategies with advanced threat detection mechanisms. Aside from maintaining vigilance on social media posts with technical instructions potentially associated with malicious activity, organizations should also adopt behavioral detection tools and strengthen user education programs on social engineering tactics, said Trend Micro.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

CorruptionDNS SpoofingDeauthentication AttackDeepfakeDictionary AttackDrive-by DownloadDumpSecGoogle HackingHybrid AttackInformation Warfare

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds