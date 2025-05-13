Additional patches for Microsoft 365 on Windows 10 promised

The Register reports that Microsoft has committed to remediating security issues impacting Microsoft 365 apps on Windows 10 until Oct. 10, 2028, or a little over three years after it ends Windows 10 support.
However, such patches will only be issued for vulnerabilities that affect implementations on both Windows 10 and Windows 11, according to Microsoft, which said that those experiencing bugs on Microsoft 365 apps running on Windows 10 systems alone will be advised to upgrade their software instead. "If the customer is unable to move to Windows 11, support will provide troubleshooting assistance only; technical workarounds might be limited or unavailable. Support incidents for Microsoft 365 Apps running on Windows 10, with or without Extended Security Updates, do not include the option to log a bug or request other product updates," said Microsoft. Such a development comes as Windows 10 was reported by Statcounter to account for more than half of the global Windows desktop share.
