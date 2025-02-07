Breach, Data Security, Threat Intelligence

Accounts compromised in data breaches spike

Adobe Stock

Adobe Stock

Data breaches last year impacted more than 5.5 billion accounts, which was eight times higher than the total number of compromised accounts in 2023, Cybernews reports.

Most of the increase was fueled by a breach involving more than three billion email addresses from older breaches, which were primarily from Russia, the U.S., and China, according to Surfshark. Global B2B data aggregation firm DemandScience — which had data from over 120 million individuals, most of whom are in the U.S., compromised in a February attack — was also a key contributor to the surge in breached accounts. Additional findings revealed that China, Russia, and the U.S. accounted for nearly half of all breached accounts last year, while Europe, particularly Russia and France, had the highest data breach density. "In 2023, the US and Russia dominated the data breach landscape, comprising nearly 80% of all breached accounts. However, by 2024, China also emerged as a key player in global data breaches," said Surfshark.

Related

Over 17K impacted by Texas city breach

The Dallas suburb noted in an online notice that the incident resulted in the compromise of names, addresses, Social Security numbers, credit card details, driver's license numbers, medical insurance data, and financial account details.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

ByteChecksumCipherCiphertextCryptanalysisCryptographic Algorithm or HashCryptographic Hash FunctionsHybrid AttackMorris WormReconnaissance

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds