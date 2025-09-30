Data Security

Accidental Friends of NRA data exposure discovered

Hacking the security. The threat of information leakage and the security of the system. Red open padlock among closed black ones. Close the gap, fix the problem.

(Adobe Stock)

Almost 10,000 National Rifle Association of America supporters in Colorado had their contact details exposed on Google after a mailing list was mistakenly posted by the Friends of NRA, a non-profit fundraiser for the NRA, reports Cybernews.

Information from a 1.1 MB mailing list posted by the Friends of NRA that was indexed by search engines includes names and home addresses from individuals who had joined raffles and sought services on the friendsofnra.org website in 2018, according to Cybernews researchers, who attributed the leak to human error and negligence.

"The impact of a data leak is limited as there are only names and home addresses," said researchers, who warned of potential harassment and stalking risk that may arise from the revealed details.

Such a development comes nearly four years after Evil Corp subsidiary Grief ransomware took responsibility for an attack against the NRA, which refused to confirm the occurrence of the breach.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BitBlock CipherByteCiphertextCryptographic Hash FunctionsData AggregationDecryptionDigital EnvelopeDigital SignatureDigital Signature Standard (DSS)

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds