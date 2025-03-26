Abracadabra.Finance loses $13M in crypto heist

Cryptocurrency lending platform Abracadabra.Finance had nearly $13 million worth of Ethereum pilfered and distributed across at least three cryptowallets following an attack initially identified by Cyvers and PeckShield, The Crypto Times reports.

Malicious actors set their sights on the crypto platform's Guardian Audits-evaluated cauldrons or lending pools to facilitate the exfiltration of crypto assets while bypassing security defenses by ZeroShadow and HexaGate, according to Abracadabra, which has already moved to restrict borrowing across impacted smart contracts. Investigation is still underway but the incident has not resulted in the loss of collateral, said Abracadabra, which also offered attackers to keep 20% of the stolen funds as bounty. Meanwhile, decentralized exchange GMX, whose systems are also being assessed by Guardian Audits, dismissed reports that it had also been affected by the Abracadabra hack. Such a development comes more than a year after Abracadabra was subjected to a crypto heist that led to the theft of $6.49 million.