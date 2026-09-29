Retired or just abandoned? Proving an API, version, or endpoint is actually gone

Retired or Just abandoned

The old API version still answers requests. The deprecated endpoint responds to probes. The runtime nobody has touched in fourteen months is still deployed, still processing traffic, still holding credentials it was issued years ago. On the surface, none of this looks different from a component that was deliberately retired. That is the problem.

Abandonment is a common failure mode for application components. Components do not retire themselves. Left without deliberate action, they drift: ownership fades, monitoring gaps open, documentation goes stale, but the component keeps running and keeps its attack surface intact. The difference between "retired" and "abandoned" is not age, traffic volume, or whether anyone remembers deploying it. The difference is evidence of a deliberate act.

OWASP API Security Top 10 2023 identifies Improper Inventory Management (API9:2023) as a distinct risk, describing how deprecated and old API versions and undocumented endpoints remain reachable and expand the attack surface. (Source: OWASP API Security Top 10 2023 — API9:2023 Improper Inventory Management, https://owasp.org/API-Security/editions/2023/en/0xa9-improper-inventory-management/) A deprecated-but-still-serving API is an unmanaged exposure, not a cosmetic loose end: retiring it requires removing it from the reachable surface and the tracked inventory, not merely announcing deprecation.

The gap that API9:2023 names has two sides. The first is the managed component that slips into abandonment — a team announces deprecation, routes new clients to v2, watches traffic on v1 fall, and declares the job done. v1 is not retired. It is abandoned with a low request rate and a gap in coverage. The second is the component that was never inventoried to begin with — shadow endpoints, undocumented internal routes, and organically grown integrations that never appeared in any catalog. API9:2023 covers both. This article focuses on the first: proving that a known component is actually gone. The shadow-endpoint problem requires a discovery-first approach before retirement evidence is even applicable.

Deprecated, disabled, retired

Teams collapse these states and pay for it. Calling a deprecated API "retired" is the most common failure pattern, because deprecated and retired look identical when nobody is checking: both are old, both are unwatched, and neither is getting patches. The states are operationally distinct.

State Still serves production traffic? Still operationally deployable? Removed from active routing, discovery, monitoring, support inventories? Evidence that defines this state Deprecated Yes Yes No (still in active inventories) Deprecation notice with announced end-of-support date; component continues serving Disabled No Yes (re-enable via config change) Partial (may still appear in active inventories) Disabled configuration entry; rollback path exists and is known Retired No No through active production pipelines; archival artifacts may remain under retention controls Yes (removed from active routing, service discovery, monitoring, and support inventories; retained in the historical retirement record) Zero-traffic proof over defined window + active-inventory removal records + closed production deployment/pipeline entries Abandoned Often yes, or was recently; unclear Often yes, or unknown No (monitoring gone, ownership gone) None; the absence of evidence is the definition

Abandoned is what retired gets mistaken for when no evidence exists. Any of the first three states can decay into abandonment: a deprecated API where the owner left the team, a disabled endpoint that was left wired into the load balancer, a "retired" runtime whose pipeline entry was closed but whose instance kept running. The state label in the ticket means nothing if the component is still reachable.

Teams in environments with high service-ownership turnover may benefit from treating disabled as a time-bounded state — something disabled without a scheduled retirement becomes a retirement candidate after a defined interval, for example 30 to 90 days depending on the organization's risk tolerance and operational capacity to follow through. This keeps disabled from becoming a permanent parking state.

What retirement must prove

Retirement is not an activity. It is a body of evidence that answers one question: can the team demonstrate, after the fact, that the component is gone? A closed ticket is not evidence of retirement; it is evidence that someone closed a ticket. The evidence retirement produces comes from five distinct domains.

Routing removal. The component must be removed from the API gateway configuration, load-balancer rules, and any DNS entries or route definitions that could direct traffic to it. A component still present in gateway routing is still reachable regardless of traffic volume at the time of review. DNS removal deserves particular attention: a DNS record left pointing to a decommissioned IP address or hostname is a dangling DNS entry, and if that address is later claimed by another party, it becomes a subdomain takeover vector. Subdomain takeover is one of the most common real-world decommissioning failures precisely because DNS cleanup is frequently treated as an afterthought. DNS removal must be confirmed as an explicit step, not inferred from the fact that the compute resource was torn down.

Service discovery and API catalog. Internal service registries, API catalogs, developer portals, and any mesh sidecar configurations must no longer reference the component. Service discovery entries that persist after retirement become rediscovery paths — a caller that queries the registry can re-point to a component the team believes is gone.

Monitoring and alerting. Removing a component from monitoring without retiring it is abandonment. Removing it from monitoring as part of retirement requires evidence that the monitoring was removed because the component is gone, not because nobody got around to cleaning up the dashboard. NIST SP 800-53 Rev. 5 control enhancement CM-8(1) requires that the system component inventory be updated as components are installed, removed, and updated. (Source: NIST SP 800-53 Rev. 5, https://csrc.nist.gov/publications/detail/sp/800-53/rev-5/final) Inventory removal here is a governed, recorded action, not an informal cleanup step.

Support and on-call inventory. If the component still appears in runbooks, escalation paths, or on-call rotation scopes, it has not been retired from the operational record. These entries create false expectations and, when an alert fires against a supposedly retired component, create response confusion.

Deployment and runtime records. Pipeline definitions, infrastructure-as-code entries, running instances, and container registrations must all be closed or removed. A component whose pipeline definition still exists can be redeployed (intentionally or by automation), re-opening an attack surface the team believes it closed.

Removal here means removal from active operational scope — routing, service discovery, monitoring, support, and the active asset inventory. The retirement record itself, and the evidence that proves retirement, are retained in historical or audit systems: retirement removes the running service; it does not delete the proof that the service was retired. What else persists beyond active scope — source, signed release artifacts, historical container images, deployment history kept for legal, audit, or incident purposes — is governed by retention policy (the Data handoff), not by active-inventory removal. Those artifacts may remain recoverable from controlled archives; they must not remain deployable through active production pathways.

Decision criterion: The test for whether any of these five areas constitutes evidence is whether an auditor or an incident responder, given access to the records, could determine without ambiguity that the component is no longer present and no longer reachable. If the answer is "they'd have to ask someone who was there," the evidence is insufficient.

Proving no production traffic

Traffic observation alone does not prove retirement. A component that is reachable but quiet is abandoned with a low request rate, not retired. The moment a caller re-points (a misconfigured client, a recovered integration, an attacker who found the endpoint via historical DNS or a crawled API catalog), traffic returns. The quiet window proves nothing about whether traffic can return.

Retirement proof on the traffic dimension requires two things simultaneously: observation that no production traffic reached the component over a defined window, and structural confirmation that no path exists to route traffic to it. Neither alone is sufficient.

Observation. Pull request-level telemetry from the API gateway, load balancer, and any service mesh telemetry for the specific endpoint paths or version prefixes associated with the retiring component. The window should be long enough to capture infrequent callers — low-frequency integrations, scheduled batch jobs, and clients with long retry intervals can produce false zeros over short windows. What constitutes "long enough" depends on the integration pattern and the organization's risk tolerance; a window calibrated only to real-time traffic will miss monthly batch callers.

One additional source of false zero-traffic readings is CDN and edge caching. If the retiring component sits behind a CDN or edge cache, gateway and origin telemetry may show zero requests while the CDN continues serving cached responses to callers. Before treating a zero-traffic window as confirmation, verify whether a CDN or caching layer is in the path and, if so, confirm that cached routes and configurations have been purged and that the CDN is no longer fronting the component.

Logic pattern / pseudocode — validate for your platform

``` Pseudocode: zero-traffic confirmation for retiring API version Adjust field names, log source, and time window to match your gateway/mesh telemetry schema SELECT

endpoint_path,

api_version,

COUNT(request_id) AS request_count,

MAX(timestamp) AS last_seen

FROM gateway_access_logs

WHERE

api_version = 'v1' -- target retiring version

AND timestamp >= NOW() - INTERVAL '' -- set per integration pattern

GROUP BY endpoint_path, api_version

HAVING request_count > 0 -- surface any residual traffic

ORDER BY last_seen DESC; -- Expected result for retirement candidate: zero rows returned.

-- Any row returned = active caller; retirement is blocked until caller is migrated.

```

Structural confirmation. After the observation window closes, verify that every path that could route production traffic to the component has been removed: gateway routing rules, load-balancer backend definitions, service-mesh virtual service configurations, and any DNS CNAME or A records pointing to the component's address. Traffic telemetry cannot confirm the absence of future routing; only a configuration audit of the routing layer can do that.

In environments where API gateways support tagging or labeling of route entries by lifecycle state, marking a route as "pending-retirement" during the traffic observation window — and blocking any new route registrations against that label — can prevent the traffic window from being invalidated by a misconfigured re-registration during the observation period.

Reachable-but-quiet is not retired. Record both the observation result and the routing audit result as separate artifacts in the retirement record. One without the other leaves the evidence incomplete.

Where AppSec retirement hands off

Retirement of an application component touches systems outside AppSec's operational domain. AppSec's job at each boundary is to confirm the handoff completed, not to execute the far-side mechanics. Retirement is not complete while any of these confirmations remain outstanding.

Data. The retiring component's data (logs, stored payloads, configuration records) has retention and deletion obligations that the data owner governs. AppSec confirms that the data owner has acknowledged the component's retirement and that a retention/deletion decision has been recorded. If data persists under an active retention hold, that hold should be documented as the reason retirement records remain open on the data side.

IAM. The component's service accounts, client credentials, API keys, and any secrets it held must be revoked. A service account that remains active after its component is retired is a live credential attached to a ghost — it can be used to authenticate to other systems the component was authorized to reach. IAM owns the revocation mechanics; AppSec confirms revocation is complete before closing the retirement record. Revocation completeness depends on the identity platform, credential type, and policy configuration; verify revocation behavior for the specific environment rather than assuming a credential reset propagates to all active sessions. Service-account and machine-credential lifecycle, including revocation, is owned by the IAM non-human identity program (IAM-NHIW-001).

Cloud. Cloud resource teardown (compute instances, managed services, storage buckets, network interfaces) belongs to the cloud operations or infrastructure team. AppSec confirms that the cloud resources associated with the retiring component have been decommissioned and that no active resource entries remain in the cloud account linked to the component.

VEM/ASM. Open vulnerability findings against the retiring component should be closed — not remediated, but explicitly closed as "component retired" with a record linking to the retirement evidence. Vulnerability findings left open against a retired component inflate the active backlog, create false remediation priorities, and obscure coverage gaps in the live inventory. The VEM/ASM owner closes the findings; AppSec confirms closure is tied to the retirement record, not processed as standalone remediation.

Asset inventory. The API catalog, architecture inventory, and CMDB entries for the component must be updated to reflect retirement — the inventory-update action CM-8(1) governs (cited above). The inventory owner records the closure; AppSec confirms the record reflects the retirement state with evidence, not a status label without supporting artifacts.

The abandonment test

Pick any deprecated API version, old endpoint, or unowned runtime in the estate. Ask the team to prove it is retired — not to assert it, but to produce evidence.

The evidence set is: zero production traffic over a defined window confirmed by telemetry (with CDN and caching layers accounted for), removal from every path that could route traffic to the component confirmed by configuration audit (including explicit DNS record removal), inventory entries removed or marked closed with supporting records, and written confirmation from the Data, IAM, Cloud, and VEM owners that their respective handoffs are complete.

If the team cannot produce that evidence set, the component is abandoned, not retired — regardless of what the ticket says, when the deprecation notice was sent, or how long it has been since anyone touched it.

In environments with large or legacy API estates, running this test across the full inventory at once may be impractical. A risk-prioritized approach — starting with externally reachable endpoints, components holding sensitive data scope, and those with no identified current owner — can surface the highest-exposure gaps first. The order of priority should reflect the organization's threat exposure and regulatory obligations, not convenience.

The gap API9:2023 names is not a documentation problem, and it is not limited to components that were once tracked. Undocumented and shadow endpoints that were never inventoried represent the same risk and require a discovery effort before the retirement framework even applies. For components that are known, the standard is unambiguous: an abandoned component keeps its attack surface active. "It's basically retired" is not a retirement record — it is a description of a component that is still exposed, still potentially reachable, and still missing from the coverage that would catch an exploitation attempt against it.

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