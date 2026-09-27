OAuth token abuse: how the attack works and how to stop it

OAuth token abuse creates persistent access to organizational data that survives password resets and MFA challenges. Because tokens are held by the application rather than the user, resetting a compromised account's password does not revoke existing tokens—particularly those held by confidential client applications or those representing application permissions with no user binding at all.

Attack surfaces and threat vectors

Eliminating unauthorized access requires removing the permission grant and the service principal, not just resetting credentials. Attackers exploit this to maintain access for months while appearing as authorized applications in audit logs.

Add service principal

Consent to application

Add delegated permission grant

remains the most common entry point. Attackers register a malicious application in their own tenant—so no application registration event ever appears in the victim's tenant—then distribute phishing links that initiate an OAuth authorization flow. Users who click "Allow" create a service principal in their tenant and grant the attacker's application delegated permissions to act on their behalf. The events that appear in the victim tenant are, and

Mail.Read

Files.ReadWrite

Mail.Read

Mail.Read

Add app role assignment to service principal

Directory.ReadWrite.All

Mail.Read

Mail.Send

MailboxSettings.ReadWrite

Files.ReadWrite.All

offline_access

Understanding the permission model matters here. Delegated permissions—scopes likeor—let the application act as the consenting user within that user's existing access. A user consenting toexposes their mailbox, not the entire organization. Org-wide mailbox access requires application permissions such asgranted as an app role assignment, which always require admin consent and are recorded as. Permissions likecannot be granted by regular users under any circumstances, making them less useful as examples of user-consent abuse; the more realistic high-risk delegated scopes are, and, which provides a refresh token enabling long-lived access.

represent a larger persistence risk that often receives less attention. After gaining a foothold—through a compromised admin account or an exploited application—attackers add credentials (certificates or client secrets) to legitimate existing applications or service principals, or assign privileged app roles to an application they control. This technique was central to both the SolarWinds supply chain compromise and the Midnight Blizzard attacks against Microsoft. The result is durable, application-level access that persists independently of any user account.

microsoft.com/devicelogin

abuses the OAuth device authorization flow. Attackers trick users into entering a device code at, which transfers a valid token to the attacker's session. Because the user authenticates against a legitimate Microsoft endpoint, standard phishing controls offer limited protection. Admin consent settings do not block this vector.

is another vector that admin consent policies do not address. Certain Microsoft applications are granted broad permissions by default at tenant provisioning. Attackers who compromise a user account can leverage these existing grants without triggering any new consent event.

Mail.Send

MailboxSettings.ReadWrite

Business impact

occurs when applications request permissions beyond their stated purpose—a calendar integration requesting, or a file sync tool requesting. The OAuth consent prompt design makes it difficult for users to evaluate what a permission combination actually enables.

Compromised OAuth tokens provide ongoing access to email archives, document repositories, and collaboration platforms. Because application-level tokens are not tied to a user session, they persist through password resets, account lockouts, and even user offboarding if the service principal itself is not removed. This enables data exfiltration campaigns that operate long after the initial access event is remediated.

Healthcare organizations face regulatory exposure when malicious applications access patient communications through delegated email permissions. The appropriate framing for financial services organizations is around unauthorized access to confidential internal communications rather than SOX specifically, since SOX audit requirements attach to financial reporting controls rather than general email access. Organizations must demonstrate adequate access controls to regulators regardless of the specific framework.

Detection guidance

Remediation at scale creates operational disruption. When consent phishing affects many users, identifying all affected accounts, removing grants and service principals, revoking sessions, and checking for secondary persistence (inbox rules, delegated mailbox access, data already exfiltrated) requires significant effort. Discovery of additional affected accounts is common as investigations proceed.

Add service principal

Consent to application

Add delegated permission grant

Add app role assignment to service principal

Because malicious applications are registered in the attacker's tenant, detection in the victim tenant focuses on service principal creation and consent events rather than application registration events. The relevant Entra ID audit operations to monitor are, and

Note on timing: detection from audit logs is inherently post-consent. The token is issued when consent completes. Prevention through consent configuration is therefore more effective than detection for blocking initial access; detection should focus on identifying successful grants before sustained access causes damage.

AuditLogs

InitiatedBy

TargetResources[*].modifiedProperties

// Detect new service principal creation followed by high-risk delegated consent // Logic pattern — validate field paths for your environment AuditLogs | where OperationName == "Consent to application" | where TimeGenerated > ago(24h) | extend ConsentedBy = tostring(InitiatedBy.user.userPrincipalName) | extend AppId = tostring(TargetResources[0].id) | extend ModifiedProps = TargetResources[0].modifiedProperties // Permissions live in modifiedProperties; parse for high-risk scopes | where ModifiedProps has_any ("Mail.Read", "Mail.Send", "Files.ReadWrite.All", "MailboxSettings.ReadWrite", "offline_access") | project TimeGenerated, ConsentedBy, AppId, ModifiedProps

// Detect app role assignments (application permissions) granted to service principals // These always require admin action and represent high-impact grants AuditLogs | where OperationName == "Add app role assignment to service principal" | where TimeGenerated > ago(7d) | extend GrantedBy = tostring(InitiatedBy.user.userPrincipalName) | extend TargetApp = tostring(TargetResources[0].displayName) | project TimeGenerated, GrantedBy, TargetApp, TargetResources

The correct table and field names in Microsoft Sentinel usewithfor the acting identity. Permission values appear in, not as a flat searchable string. The following patterns illustrate the logic; validate field paths against your tenant's actual log schema before deploying.

Add service principal credentials

Update application – Certificates and secrets management

are a high-fidelity signal for post-compromise persistence. Monitor forandevents, particularly when the actor is not the registered owner of the application or when the target application is a Microsoft first-party app.

is often a better investigative signal than the consent event itself. The IP address recorded at consent is typically the user's normal location—not the attacker's infrastructure. Anomalous application activity appearing in Entra sign-in logs, Defender for Cloud Apps, or resource-level logs (Exchange message trace, SharePoint audit logs) from unexpected IP ranges after a consent grant provides higher-fidelity evidence of active exploitation.

Mitigation strategies

—such as whether an application's actual data access matches its stated purpose—are not available natively through Entra audit logs or Conditional Access. This capability comes from Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps app governance, which provides policy-based controls on application behavior and data access patterns.

as the highest-priority control. Under Microsoft Entra ID > Enterprise applications > Consent and permissions, restrict user consent to applications from verified publishers requesting only low-impact permissions, or disable user consent entirely and require admin approval for all applications. Verify current defaults against Microsoft's current documentation, as these settings have changed in recent product updates. Admin consent workflow configuration has limited value if user consent is not simultaneously restricted—enabling the workflow while leaving user consent unrestricted does not prevent users from granting permissions directly.

Mail.Read

Mail.Send

Files.ReadWrite.All

MailboxSettings.ReadWrite

offline_access

Application permissions always require admin consent by design. For delegated permissions, the consent settings above control what users can approve; scopes like, andshould require administrative review before approval.

that defines authorized OAuth applications, their permitted scopes, the business justification, and approved user populations. Application consent policies in Entra ID can enforce allow-lists based on verified publisher status, specific application IDs, and permission sets. These policies filter on publisher, application ID, and requested permissions; they do not natively evaluate whether permissions match an application's stated purpose—that analysis requires Defender for Cloud Apps app governance.

Implement alerts for any credential addition to existing applications, particularly those not following your change management process. Restrict which roles can perform these operations and review existing applications for unexpected credentials regularly.

Remove-MgOAuth2PermissionGrant

Password reset alone is insufficient. A complete remediation sequence for confirmed OAuth abuse includes: identifying all delegated permission grants and app role assignments associated with the compromised application or account; removing grants usingand removing app role assignments; deleting the malicious service principal from the tenant; revoking all active sessions for affected users; reviewing Exchange Online inbox rules and delegated mailbox permissions for secondary persistence; and reviewing audit logs for data access during the exposure window.

Getting started checklist

The effective controls for consent are the user consent settings and app consent policies described above, combined with risk-based step-up consent where supported. Claims that Conditional Access automatically causes malicious consent attempts to fail are overstated—verified publisher status has been obtained by malicious actors in documented cases, and Conditional Access policy does not evaluate the content of a consent request.

Mail.Read

Mail.Send

Files.ReadWrite.All

MailboxSettings.ReadWrite

offline_access

Add service principal

Consent to application

Add app role assignment to service principal

Add service principal credentials

- [ ] Review and configure user consent settings under Entra ID > Enterprise applications > Consent and permissions; restrict to verified publishers with low-impact permissions or require admin approval for all apps- [ ] Audit existing OAuth permission grants and app role assignments for high-risk scopes (- [ ] Configure alerts for, andevents- [ ] Identify and document approved OAuth applications, their permission scopes, and business owners

- [ ] Deploy Sentinel queries monitoring consent grants involving high-risk delegated scopes- [ ] Configure alerts for credential additions to existing applications and service principals- [ ] Establish baseline of normal OAuth application usage patterns using Entra sign-in and audit logs- [ ] Evaluate Defender for Cloud Apps app governance for behavioral monitoring of application data access- [ ] Configure monitoring for anomalous post-consent application activity in resource-level logs (Exchange, SharePoint)

- [ ] Configure application consent policies restricting consent based on verified publisher status and permitted permission sets- [ ] Establish formal approval workflow for new business applications requiring OAuth integration- [ ] Define and document remediation procedures for revoking malicious OAuth applications, including service principal removal and session revocation- [ ] Review device code authentication flow controls and consider restricting where business requirements allow

- [ ] Conduct monthly reviews of OAuth application inventory, permission grants, and application credentials- [ ] Audit user consent grants quarterly against the approved application inventory- [ ] Monitor Microsoft documentation for changes to Entra consent default settings- [ ] Train users to recognize OAuth consent phishing, including device code phishing flows, and to report unexpected consent prompts