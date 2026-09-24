The asset nobody claimed eventually landed with the team that replied last. They didn’t own the system, and it didn’t fall within their function. They simply inherited it because the escalation had no clear framework for deciding who was accountable. Without defined decision criteria, escalation becomes a process of attrition: ownership falls to whoever runs out of objections first.This is the failure mode ASM-OWN-002 C3 identifies as the gap that breaks programs at scale: escalation that treats "unassignable" as a routing problem rather than a governance decision. The surface stays exposed while the conversation continues. The team that finally stops pushing back inherits liability without authority, and the asset proceeds through the program with ownership that cannot survive a serious incident.Before going further: the existence of an unassigned asset is itself a signal that something upstream failed. In a mature operational environment, the original owner of any asset is known, transitions are controlled and documented, and mechanisms exist to verify that handoffs on state changes are complete. Persistent unassignability is a lifecycle control gap, not just a discovery problem. The process described here addresses the immediate situation, but it should also surface the structural failure that produced it.
This article covers one case: an externally discovered asset that routing rules (per ASM-REDUCE-002 C1 and C2) could not resolve to a named owner. Everything else — orphan detection patterns, cloud posture ownership, control assurance — belongs elsewhere.
What must be true before an asset is escalated?
Escalating prematurely wastes the decision-maker's time and degrades the signal value of the escalation path. Before anything reaches the escalation queue, three conditions should be verifiable:Investigation is complete. The asset's exposure type, associated system or service fingerprint, network location, and any available provenance data have been pulled. Passive monitoring and active probing results (covered in ASM-DISCOVER-001 and ASM-DISCOVER-002) are attached. "We found a subdomain" is not a complete record.Routing rules have been applied and failed. The asset passed through the program's structured routing logic. Every applicable rule returned no match, or matched a team that explicitly confirmed no ownership. The specific rules that failed, not just the outcome, are documented.The nature of the gap is characterized. There is a difference between an asset that is genuinely orphaned, an asset that belongs to an acquired entity, an asset surfaced through shadow IT, and an asset that may be out of scope entirely. The escalation record should state which it is, conditionally — "appears to be post-acquisition infrastructure based on DNS provenance, no current team claims it" — and distinguish what is confirmed from what is inferred.NIST SP 800-53 Rev. 5 CM-8(4), Accountability Information, requires the component inventory to include a means of identifying by name, position, or role the individuals responsible and accountable for administering each component (Source: NIST SP 800-53 Rev. 5 Upd. 1, https://csrc.nist.gov/pubs/sp/800/53/r5/upd1/final). That control is the authority for treating ownership as an inventory field, not a soft preference. An asset that cannot be placed in the inventory with a named accountable party is not a reason to escalate without context — it is a reason to complete the inventory record before the escalation happens.If any of the three conditions above is not met, the asset should return to investigation with a specific question attached, not advance to escalation. That return path is a legitimate outcome, not a failure.
What the escalation actually asks for
An escalation is a decision request, not a notification. The recipient needs to understand exactly what they are being asked to decide, because the escalation record will record whatever they decide as an authoritative program output.The request should contain: the asset record (identifier, exposure type, discovery date, current state), the routing history and why it failed, the characterization of the gap, the current exposure consequence (port open, service reachable, certificate expired — specific, not categorical), and a defined response window. That window is not a fixed number; it should reflect the program's tiering for this exposure class, the team's operational capacity, and any regulatory or policy obligations that apply. A window calibrated to exposure severity — shorter for reachable, unauthenticated services; longer for assets where access requires additional steps — is more defensible than a flat interval applied uniformly.The escalation should not ask for remediation. ASM's scope is accountability, not fix delivery; ASM-REDUCE-002 owns the handoff to control teams, and VEM programs own weakness prioritization. Asking a decision-maker to simultaneously claim ownership and remediate the finding in a single response conflates two separate obligations and gives them a reason to avoid responding at all.
The decision set the recipient has
The escalation should present a bounded choice. A recipient who faces an open-ended "what do you want to do about this" will either delay or escalate it again. The decision set constrains the response to outcomes the program can record and act on.A note on risk acceptance before the table: accepting exposure is not a peer option to the others listed here. An unowned asset is one where, by definition, no one can attest to its function, its data, or its dependencies. Accepting risk without that characterization is not a governance decision — it is a documented authorization of unbounded liability. Risk acceptance must be downstream of ownership confirmation and completed characterization, not an alternative to them. It is not included in the decision set below for that reason. If a recipient raises it, the response is that acceptance requires an accountable owner to sign it, which means ownership must be confirmed first.
Outcome
What the recipient is deciding
What it commits them to
Evidence required to choose it
How it is recorded
Assignment to a named party by direction
That a specific named individual or team has authority over this asset by organizational role or system lineage
Named party accepts accountability; their team appears in the ownership record for this asset class going forward
Written confirmation from the named party or their management chain that they accept ownership
Ownership record updated; named party notified; routing rules updated if applicable
Interim custody by the security team
That no owner can be confirmed and the exposure requires monitoring before a formal decision is possible
Security team tracks asset state; escalation re-opens at defined interval; no remediation authority is assumed
Confirmation that routing is exhausted and asset is actively reachable or otherwise high-continuity risk
Time-bounded custody record created; re-escalation trigger set; asset flagged as unresolved in inventory
Decommission or staged takedown
That the asset serves no current function and should be removed from the environment
Initiating party accepts accountability for identifying it as disposable; decommission follows the organization's change process, including a defined rollback window
Evidence the asset has no active function, no live dependencies, and no regulatory hold; staged decommission plan confirmed
Decommission request opened under staged process; asset marked pending-removal; discovery scan schedule retained until confirmed gone
Return to investigation with a specific question
That the escalation is incomplete because a specific piece of information is missing
Investigator is assigned to answer the named question within a defined interval; escalation resumes when answered
The missing information is named explicitly -- not "needs more research" but "confirm whether this subdomain was part of the 2022 acquisition"
Escalation paused; investigation task created with named owner and return trigger
Confirmation the asset is out of scope
That the asset does not belong to the organization's surface and should be removed from the inventory
Confirming party accepts accountability for the scope determination; asset exits active tracking
Evidence the asset is third-party-owned, already attributed elsewhere, or explicitly excluded by program scope definition
Asset marked out-of-scope; exclusion reason recorded; discovery rule updated to suppress future re-surfacing if appropriate
The value of this table is not in the rows themselves — it is in presenting the recipient with a closed choice rather than an open question. An escalation that ends in one of these five outcomes is traceable. An escalation that ends in a thread of email replies is not.
Decommissioning as the answer nobody offers
Decommissioning is structurally absent from most escalation conversations because it requires someone to accept that the asset should not exist, which feels like admitting a problem. In practice, assets that cannot be assigned an owner are frequently assets that have outlived their function — legacy subdomains, deprecated API endpoints, staging environments promoted to production and forgotten.The escalation process should make decommissioning as easy to choose as ownership assignment. That means the escalation record explicitly lists it as an option and includes a lightweight path to open a decommission request without requiring the recipient to locate the right change management form themselves.When decommissioning is chosen, a staged process reduces operational risk and makes takedown a routine action rather than an emergency one. The sequence: block or isolate the asset first and observe for dependency failures over a defined window, typically matched to the program's tiering interval for this exposure class. If no failures surface and no rollback is triggered, proceed to removal. Document the rollback criteria and the person authorized to trigger them before the block step begins, not after. An asset that goes through this sequence with no rollback events is a confirmed decommission. One that triggers a dependency failure during the observation window goes back to investigation with a concrete data point the original escalation lacked.NIST Cybersecurity Framework 2.0, ID.AM-08 covers assets managed throughout their life cycles, with implementation examples that explicitly name identifying shadow IT and identifying redundant systems that unnecessarily increase attack surface (Source: NIST CSF 2.0, https://www.nist.gov/cyberframework). An asset confirmed non-functional and removed is a direct ID.AM-08 outcome. Escalation procedures that do not surface decommissioning as a real choice will accumulate unassigned assets that should have been removed.The one condition to check before decommissioning becomes a valid choice: confirm no legal hold, active dependency, or compliance retention obligation applies. That check takes minutes and is the difference between a clean decommission and an incident.
What happens if the escalation gets no decision
An escalation with no response is not a neutral state: it is a gap the program has to record and act on.When the response window closes with no decision, the asset does not return to the discovery queue, and it does not sit in an untracked state. Two things happen immediately:First, the security team takes interim custody, not ownership of the asset. The distinction is operational: custody means monitoring and state-tracking, not authority to change, take down, or formally accept the risk. Interim custody is time-bounded and re-triggers escalation automatically. The reason interim custody does not make the asset "the security team's problem" is that the custody record is explicit about what the security team can and cannot do with the asset. Authority to act does not transfer. The obligation to decide does not go away. Custody is a monitoring posture, not an ownership assignment.Second, the non-response is recorded as a program event. The escalation record shows who received the request, when, what the response window was, and that no decision was returned. This record exists so that when the escalation re-opens, the gap is documented and the re-escalation goes to the appropriate level of the organization — not as an adversarial move, but because a second escalation to the same recipient at the same level, with no change in context, produces the same outcome as the first. The re-escalation goes upward because a decision at a higher authority level is what the situation now requires. The record supports that request; it does not assign blame for the prior non-response.The re-escalation should go to the recipient's management chain, framed as a request for organizational direction on an unresolved governance question, not as an escalation of the recipient's failure to respond.The failure mode that ends programs: interim custody becomes permanent because re-escalation never fires. Build the re-escalation trigger into the program's workflow before the first escalation goes out, not after the first non-response arrives.
The escalation readiness test
Run this against any asset before it enters the escalation queue. These are verification steps, not a process: the difference is that a process can be followed without checking whether it is working.Asset record completeness. Can you state the asset's identifier, exposure type, discovery date, and last observed state in one sentence without hedging? If not, the investigation is incomplete.Routing exhaustion. Is the list of routing rules applied — and which teams or individuals explicitly disclaimed ownership — attached to the record? "We could not find an owner" is not the same as "these three rules failed and these two teams responded with no-claim."Gap characterization. Is the nature of the gap named? Orphaned, acquired, shadow IT, or possibly out of scope: pick one conditionally and document the basis.Decision set included. Does the escalation request present the five outcomes above, or a program-specific subset that covers the same decision space? Recipients who are handed an open question will return one.Response window defined. Is the window tied to a stated rationale — exposure severity, policy obligation, or tiering rule, rather than a default interval? A response window without a rationale is difficult to enforce.Non-response path built. Is there a workflow trigger that fires if no decision arrives by the window close? If the trigger has to be set manually after the non-response, it will sometimes not be set.Re-escalation level confirmed. If the first escalation goes unanswered, does the second go to a higher authority, and is that path documented before the first escalation is sent?An asset that passes all seven checks is ready to escalate. One that fails any of them will produce an outcome the program cannot act on.
Jeff Williams is Chief Information Security Officer at Sigma360, known for building data-driven, highly targeted security solutions in problem spaces with no established playbook. His track record spans the technical botnet takedowns and disruptions, end-to-end supply chain security for Oculus, and anti-fraud systems for Twitch, work that required building new methods rather than applying existing ones. At Sigma360, this shows up in a Security Technology and AI Risk framework that applies the same approach to data governance and AI risk at the enterprise level.
Before Sigma360, Jeff was Senior Principal Security Technologist at Amazon Web Services, setting security expectations across all AWS services and regions and raising vulnerability management standards across hundreds of millions of hosts. He previously served as Global Head of Security at Avast, where he led a post-breach security overhaul built on zero-trust principles.
Jeff spent a decade at Microsoft, where he was the company’s first security solutions architect and the first privacy officer for Microsoft Services. As privacy officer, he formalized data protection frameworks across hundreds of global systems and created role-centered Microsoft Privacy 101 training used company-wide since then. As an early member of the Microsoft Malware Protection Center, he managed the Malicious Software Removal Tool’s reach to 1.3 billion customers removing 117 malware families, co-authored and led the Security Intelligence Report, and served as technical strategist on the Rustock takedown, working with the Digital Crimes Unit.
As CSO at FiveBy Solutions, Jeff built the anti-fraud and supply chain security platforms for enterprise clients including Twitch, Microsoft, and Oculus (after acquisition). He is a Senior Visiting Academic Fellow at the Duke Cybersecurity Leadership Program, a visiting lecturer at Bennington College, a contributor to several international cyber policy working groups, and author.