Escalation that assigns by exhaustion

The asset nobody claimed eventually landed with the team that replied last. They didn’t own the system, and it didn’t fall within their function. They simply inherited it because the escalation had no clear framework for deciding who was accountable. Without defined decision criteria, escalation becomes a process of attrition: ownership falls to whoever runs out of objections first.

This is the failure mode ASM-OWN-002 C3 identifies as the gap that breaks programs at scale: escalation that treats "unassignable" as a routing problem rather than a governance decision. The surface stays exposed while the conversation continues. The team that finally stops pushing back inherits liability without authority, and the asset proceeds through the program with ownership that cannot survive a serious incident.

Before going further: the existence of an unassigned asset is itself a signal that something upstream failed. In a mature operational environment, the original owner of any asset is known, transitions are controlled and documented, and mechanisms exist to verify that handoffs on state changes are complete. Persistent unassignability is a lifecycle control gap, not just a discovery problem. The process described here addresses the immediate situation, but it should also surface the structural failure that produced it.

What must be true before an asset is escalated?

This article covers one case: an externally discovered asset that routing rules (per ASM-REDUCE-002 C1 and C2) could not resolve to a named owner. Everything else — orphan detection patterns, cloud posture ownership, control assurance — belongs elsewhere.

Escalating prematurely wastes the decision-maker's time and degrades the signal value of the escalation path. Before anything reaches the escalation queue, three conditions should be verifiable:

The asset's exposure type, associated system or service fingerprint, network location, and any available provenance data have been pulled. Passive monitoring and active probing results (covered in ASM-DISCOVER-001 and ASM-DISCOVER-002) are attached. "We found a subdomain" is not a complete record.

The asset passed through the program's structured routing logic. Every applicable rule returned no match, or matched a team that explicitly confirmed no ownership. The specific rules that failed, not just the outcome, are documented.

There is a difference between an asset that is genuinely orphaned, an asset that belongs to an acquired entity, an asset surfaced through shadow IT, and an asset that may be out of scope entirely. The escalation record should state which it is, conditionally — "appears to be post-acquisition infrastructure based on DNS provenance, no current team claims it" — and distinguish what is confirmed from what is inferred.

NIST SP 800-53 Rev. 5 CM-8(4), Accountability Information, requires the component inventory to include a means of identifying by name, position, or role the individuals responsible and accountable for administering each component (Source: NIST SP 800-53 Rev. 5 Upd. 1, https://csrc.nist.gov/pubs/sp/800/53/r5/upd1/final ). That control is the authority for treating ownership as an inventory field, not a soft preference. An asset that cannot be placed in the inventory with a named accountable party is not a reason to escalate without context — it is a reason to complete the inventory record before the escalation happens.

What the escalation actually asks for

If any of the three conditions above is not met, the asset should return to investigation with a specific question attached, not advance to escalation. That return path is a legitimate outcome, not a failure.

An escalation is a decision request, not a notification. The recipient needs to understand exactly what they are being asked to decide, because the escalation record will record whatever they decide as an authoritative program output.

The request should contain: the asset record (identifier, exposure type, discovery date, current state), the routing history and why it failed, the characterization of the gap, the current exposure consequence (port open, service reachable, certificate expired — specific, not categorical), and a defined response window. That window is not a fixed number; it should reflect the program's tiering for this exposure class, the team's operational capacity, and any regulatory or policy obligations that apply. A window calibrated to exposure severity — shorter for reachable, unauthenticated services; longer for assets where access requires additional steps — is more defensible than a flat interval applied uniformly.

The decision set the recipient has

The escalation should not ask for remediation. ASM's scope is accountability, not fix delivery; ASM-REDUCE-002 owns the handoff to control teams, and VEM programs own weakness prioritization. Asking a decision-maker to simultaneously claim ownership and remediate the finding in a single response conflates two separate obligations and gives them a reason to avoid responding at all.

The escalation should present a bounded choice. A recipient who faces an open-ended "what do you want to do about this" will either delay or escalate it again. The decision set constrains the response to outcomes the program can record and act on.

Outcome What the recipient is deciding What it commits them to Evidence required to choose it How it is recorded Assignment to a named party by direction That a specific named individual or team has authority over this asset by organizational role or system lineage Named party accepts accountability; their team appears in the ownership record for this asset class going forward Written confirmation from the named party or their management chain that they accept ownership Ownership record updated; named party notified; routing rules updated if applicable Interim custody by the security team That no owner can be confirmed and the exposure requires monitoring before a formal decision is possible Security team tracks asset state; escalation re-opens at defined interval; no remediation authority is assumed Confirmation that routing is exhausted and asset is actively reachable or otherwise high-continuity risk Time-bounded custody record created; re-escalation trigger set; asset flagged as unresolved in inventory Decommission or staged takedown That the asset serves no current function and should be removed from the environment Initiating party accepts accountability for identifying it as disposable; decommission follows the organization's change process, including a defined rollback window Evidence the asset has no active function, no live dependencies, and no regulatory hold; staged decommission plan confirmed Decommission request opened under staged process; asset marked pending-removal; discovery scan schedule retained until confirmed gone Return to investigation with a specific question That the escalation is incomplete because a specific piece of information is missing Investigator is assigned to answer the named question within a defined interval; escalation resumes when answered The missing information is named explicitly -- not "needs more research" but "confirm whether this subdomain was part of the 2022 acquisition" Escalation paused; investigation task created with named owner and return trigger Confirmation the asset is out of scope That the asset does not belong to the organization's surface and should be removed from the inventory Confirming party accepts accountability for the scope determination; asset exits active tracking Evidence the asset is third-party-owned, already attributed elsewhere, or explicitly excluded by program scope definition Asset marked out-of-scope; exclusion reason recorded; discovery rule updated to suppress future re-surfacing if appropriate

A note on risk acceptance before the table: accepting exposure is not a peer option to the others listed here. An unowned asset is one where, by definition, no one can attest to its function, its data, or its dependencies. Accepting risk without that characterization is not a governance decision — it is a documented authorization of unbounded liability. Risk acceptance must be downstream of ownership confirmation and completed characterization, not an alternative to them. It is not included in the decision set below for that reason. If a recipient raises it, the response is that acceptance requires an accountable owner to sign it, which means ownership must be confirmed first.

Decommissioning as the answer nobody offers

The value of this table is not in the rows themselves — it is in presenting the recipient with a closed choice rather than an open question. An escalation that ends in one of these five outcomes is traceable. An escalation that ends in a thread of email replies is not.

Decommissioning is structurally absent from most escalation conversations because it requires someone to accept that the asset should not exist, which feels like admitting a problem. In practice, assets that cannot be assigned an owner are frequently assets that have outlived their function — legacy subdomains, deprecated API endpoints, staging environments promoted to production and forgotten.

The escalation process should make decommissioning as easy to choose as ownership assignment. That means the escalation record explicitly lists it as an option and includes a lightweight path to open a decommission request without requiring the recipient to locate the right change management form themselves.

When decommissioning is chosen, a staged process reduces operational risk and makes takedown a routine action rather than an emergency one. The sequence: block or isolate the asset first and observe for dependency failures over a defined window, typically matched to the program's tiering interval for this exposure class. If no failures surface and no rollback is triggered, proceed to removal. Document the rollback criteria and the person authorized to trigger them before the block step begins, not after. An asset that goes through this sequence with no rollback events is a confirmed decommission. One that triggers a dependency failure during the observation window goes back to investigation with a concrete data point the original escalation lacked.

NIST Cybersecurity Framework 2.0, ID.AM-08 covers assets managed throughout their life cycles, with implementation examples that explicitly name identifying shadow IT and identifying redundant systems that unnecessarily increase attack surface (Source: NIST CSF 2.0, https://www.nist.gov/cyberframework ). An asset confirmed non-functional and removed is a direct ID.AM-08 outcome. Escalation procedures that do not surface decommissioning as a real choice will accumulate unassigned assets that should have been removed.

What happens if the escalation gets no decision

The one condition to check before decommissioning becomes a valid choice: confirm no legal hold, active dependency, or compliance retention obligation applies. That check takes minutes and is the difference between a clean decommission and an incident.

An escalation with no response is not a neutral state: it is a gap the program has to record and act on.

When the response window closes with no decision, the asset does not return to the discovery queue, and it does not sit in an untracked state. Two things happen immediately:

First, the security team takes interim custody, not ownership of the asset. The distinction is operational: custody means monitoring and state-tracking, not authority to change, take down, or formally accept the risk. Interim custody is time-bounded and re-triggers escalation automatically. The reason interim custody does not make the asset "the security team's problem" is that the custody record is explicit about what the security team can and cannot do with the asset. Authority to act does not transfer. The obligation to decide does not go away. Custody is a monitoring posture, not an ownership assignment.

Second, the non-response is recorded as a program event. The escalation record shows who received the request, when, what the response window was, and that no decision was returned. This record exists so that when the escalation re-opens, the gap is documented and the re-escalation goes to the appropriate level of the organization — not as an adversarial move, but because a second escalation to the same recipient at the same level, with no change in context, produces the same outcome as the first. The re-escalation goes upward because a decision at a higher authority level is what the situation now requires. The record supports that request; it does not assign blame for the prior non-response.

The re-escalation should go to the recipient's management chain, framed as a request for organizational direction on an unresolved governance question, not as an escalation of the recipient's failure to respond.

The escalation readiness test

The failure mode that ends programs: interim custody becomes permanent because re-escalation never fires. Build the re-escalation trigger into the program's workflow before the first escalation goes out, not after the first non-response arrives.

Run this against any asset before it enters the escalation queue. These are verification steps, not a process: the difference is that a process can be followed without checking whether it is working.

Can you state the asset's identifier, exposure type, discovery date, and last observed state in one sentence without hedging? If not, the investigation is incomplete.

Is the list of routing rules applied — and which teams or individuals explicitly disclaimed ownership — attached to the record? "We could not find an owner" is not the same as "these three rules failed and these two teams responded with no-claim."

Is the nature of the gap named? Orphaned, acquired, shadow IT, or possibly out of scope: pick one conditionally and document the basis.

Does the escalation request present the five outcomes above, or a program-specific subset that covers the same decision space? Recipients who are handed an open question will return one.

Is the window tied to a stated rationale — exposure severity, policy obligation, or tiering rule, rather than a default interval? A response window without a rationale is difficult to enforce.

Is there a workflow trigger that fires if no decision arrives by the window close? If the trigger has to be set manually after the non-response, it will sometimes not be set.

If the first escalation goes unanswered, does the second go to a higher authority, and is that path documented before the first escalation is sent?

Sources

NIST SP 800-53 Rev. 5 Upd. 1: https://csrc.nist.gov/pubs/sp/800/53/r5/upd1/final

NIST Cybersecurity Framework 2.0: https://www.nist.gov/cyberframework

An asset that passes all seven checks is ready to escalate. One that fails any of them will produce an outcome the program cannot act on.