Zero Trust World: Using a rubber ducky for pentesting

In this interview, Kieran Human, a special projects engineer at ThreatLocker, unpacks the Rubber Ducky, a USB device that mimics keyboard input, and its use in penetration testing and security awareness training.

Kieran details the capabilities of the Rubber Ducky, including data exfiltration, disabling security software, and bypassing MFA. He also explains how ThreatLocker mitigates the risks associated with such attacks, emphasizing a zero-trust approach and behavior-based security controls.

The interview highlights the ease with which even novice users can perform malicious actions with the device and the importance of security awareness training.