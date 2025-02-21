In this interview, Kieran Human, a special projects engineer at ThreatLocker, unpacks the Rubber Ducky, a USB device that mimics keyboard input, and its use in penetration testing and security awareness training.Kieran details the capabilities of the Rubber Ducky, including data exfiltration, disabling security software, and bypassing MFA. He also explains how ThreatLocker mitigates the risks associated with such attacks, emphasizing a zero-trust approach and behavior-based security controls.The interview highlights the ease with which even novice users can perform malicious actions with the device and the importance of security awareness training.https://securityweekly.com/ztw to see all of our coverage of this event.This segment is sponsored by Zero Trust World. Visit
Zero Trust World, Zero trust
Zero Trust World: Using a rubber ducky for pentesting
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
Related TermsAsymmetric Warfare
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds