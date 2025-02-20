Zero Trust World, Zero trust, Malware

Zero Trust World: MacOS malware risks and protections 

How vulnerable do you think your Macs are to malware?

Join Mac expert Slava Konstantinova to uncover the hidden data and security risks lurking in your macOS browsers and apps. This session will arm you with practical tips to identify and secure against these overlooked threats.

This segment is sponsored by Zero Trust World. Visit https://securityweekly.com/ztw to see all of our coverage of this event!

Show Notes: https://securityweekly.com/ztw25-2

Related

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

AdwareAsymmetric Warfare

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds