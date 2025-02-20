Zero Trust World, Zero trust

Zero Trust World: Endpoint risks for Linux environments

In this session, ThreatLocker's Daniel Madden looks at understanding the risks present in a Linux environment, discovering the ways we can take action to harden against these risks, and some pitfalls to be avoided when taking action. Learning Objectives:

  • Segmenting the estate while avoiding laxity in security
  • Interactions between applications and areas that can be abused
  • Privilege Escalation
  • Where it’s needed and where it’s abused

