Zero Trust World: Endpoint risks for Linux environments

In this session, ThreatLocker's Daniel Madden looks at understanding the risks present in a Linux environment, discovering the ways we can take action to harden against these risks, and some pitfalls to be avoided when taking action. Learning Objectives:
- Segmenting the estate while avoiding laxity in security
- Interactions between applications and areas that can be abused
- Privilege Escalation
- Where it’s needed and where it’s abused