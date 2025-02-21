Zero Trust World: Dangers of shadow IT

This interview with Ryan Bowman, VP of Solution Engineering at ThreatLocker, discusses the dangers of Shadow IT.

Shadow IT refers to the use of unsanctioned software and cloud storage by employees, posing significant security risks.

The conversation explores the root causes of Shadow IT (often stemming from cumbersome IT-approved processes), methods for discovering and mitigating Shadow IT (using tools like ThreatLocker), and the importance of granular control and exception handling to balance security with employee productivity.

The interview also touches on the challenges of educating employees about security risks and the need for controls to prevent unauthorized activities.