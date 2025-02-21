Zero Trust World: Australian cybersecurity trends and predictions

This interview discusses Australian cybersecurity trends and predictions, focusing on the increasing importance of the Essential Eight framework and the challenges posed by ransomware.Emile Barakat, a solutions engineer from ThreatLocker, highlights the need for a “default deny” approach to security, emphasizing the effectiveness of allowlisting and zero trust principles.The conversation also touches upon the difficulties of asset management, the mandatory reporting of ransomware payments in Australia, and the evolving landscape of cybersecurity regulations.https://securityweekly.com/ztw to see all of our coverage of this event.This segment is sponsored by Zero Trust World. Visit
