Why your ISP is no match for today’s business demands

Despite major advances in broadband technology—fiber, 5G, and enterprise-grade Wi-Fi—connectivity issues continue to plague businesses. The problem isn’t usually with the “first mile” from your device to the ISP. It’s what happens next.

Business impact: Slow networks, slower work

As Check Point’s report explains , once your data enters the open internet, it’s handed off from one ISP to another in a relay that spans cities, countries, or continents. Each hop introduces latency, congestion, and the potential for packet loss—none of which your ISP can control. The public internet, by design, is a best-effort system, not a performance-guaranteed one.

These inefficiencies come with real business consequences. Laggy video calls, sluggish cloud applications, and delayed file access all add up to reduced productivity and frustrated users. Whether employees are collaborating on shared documents, accessing source code repositories, or just checking email, poor network performance erodes the experience—and can even impact revenue.

Enter Harmony SASE’s private global backbone

In an era where real-time access to cloud services and distributed workforces is the norm, relying on a patchwork of public ISPs is no longer viable.

Check Point’s answer to this growing challenge is, powered by a. With over 75 Points of Presence (PoPs) worldwide, Harmony SASE replaces unpredictable public routing with optimized, high-performance paths across Tier-1 infrastructure.

Here’s how it works: instead of sending your traffic through the wild west of the public internet, Harmony SASE quickly routes it to a nearby PoP. From there, the traffic travels through Check Point’s private network—like a high-speed express lane—directly to its destination.

Performance and protection in one package

This architecture bypasses congestion and delivers a faster, more consistent experience for users everywhere, whether they’re working from home, the office, or halfway across the world.

Speed alone isn’t enough. Security must be built-in—not bolted on. Harmony SASE offers secure Private Access and Internet Access through a cloud-native Zero Trust framework. Delivered as a fully-managed SaaS solution, it also includes robust SD-WAN optimization, unified management, and deep analytics—all from a single dashboard.

The future of business connectivity

This means IT teams can not only streamline connectivity but also enforce consistent security policies across users and devices, wherever they connect.

Businesses that want to stay competitive need more than just fast internet—they need predictable, secure, high-performance connectivity. Public ISPs were never built for the cloud era. Harmony SASE offers an enterprise-grade alternative that turns the internet into an asset, not a liability.