Why the traditional SOC model is broken

The modern SOC is buckling under the weight of its own complexity. Analysts are inundated with a relentless stream of alerts, many of which require repetitive, manual follow-up. This flood of work not only slows down response times but also contributes directly to analyst fatigue and turnover.

According to Matt Muller, Field CISO at Tines, the problem isn’t just volume — it’s the outdated operating model that assumes a one-size-fits-all team can handle the full spectrum of threats in real time. In the current environment, marked by advanced threats and sophisticated adversaries, SOC teams must pivot away from reactive alert triage toward architectures designed for efficiency, specialization, and long-term resilience.

Muller’s prescription for a modern SOC begins with rethinking workflows through the lens of automation and role specialization. Rather than forcing every analyst to be a generalist, SOCs should segment duties to build expertise in key areas — threat hunting, automation engineering, and incident response orchestration — while leveraging tools to handle repetitive tasks at scale.

This not only accelerates detection and containment but also makes better use of limited human capital. By focusing on proactive defense, integrating automation natively into operations, and building a sustainable analyst experience, organizations can transform their SOCs from reactive firefighting units into strategic assets that can evolve alongside the threat landscape.