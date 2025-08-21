Identity

Why legacy IGA falls short in modern IT environments

(Adobe Stock)

Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) has long been a critical component of enterprise security. But many organizations are still relying on legacy IGA systems built for a very different era—an era of fewer applications, slower change cycles, and largely on-premises infrastructure.

Those systems are increasingly mismatched with the pace and complexity of modern IT, according to a report from CyberArk.

The limits of legacy systems

Traditional IGA solutions were never designed to manage thousands of SaaS applications, ephemeral cloud resources, and the continuous flux of hybrid infrastructures. As a result, they often:

  • Struggle with integration — connecting legacy IGA to modern apps can require months of custom work.
  • Lack visibility — older tools provide limited insight into dynamic identities and entitlements across cloud and SaaS.
  • Slow down operations — provisioning and de-provisioning are often delayed, frustrating employees and creating security blind spots.

    • These limitations add up to serious risks. Orphaned accounts, excessive permissions, and inconsistent access reviews are all common outcomes of outdated IGA. Left unchecked, these gaps invite regulatory penalties, insider threats, and external attacks.

    Rising security and compliance risks

    The perimeter for identity security has expanded dramatically. Every employee, contractor, machine identity, and API connection represents a potential attack surface. Legacy IGA systems, with their reliance on static role models and manual oversight, can’t keep up with this expansion. This leaves organizations vulnerable not just to breaches, but also to compliance failures under frameworks like SOX, HIPAA, and GDPR, where auditable access controls are mandatory.

    Modernizing the IGA approach

    The good news is that IGA innovation has accelerated. Organizations are increasingly turning to:

    • Automation — accelerating provisioning and de-provisioning to reduce lag and close security gaps.
    • Continuous integration — embedding IGA into the daily flow of IT and DevOps processes.
    • AI-driven role management — dynamically analyzing entitlements to optimize access rights and reduce excessive privileges.

      • These modern practices don’t just reduce risk—they also improve user experience and operational efficiency by ensuring employees have the right access at the right time.

      The path ahead

      Modern IT environments demand modern IGA. For organizations still relying on legacy systems, the gap between what’s required and what’s delivered will only widen as cloud adoption accelerates. By embracing automation, continuous integration, and intelligent role management, enterprises can re-establish control over identities and build the resilience needed for today’s high-speed, high-risk business landscape.

      Bill Brenner

      InfoSec content strategist, researcher, director, tech writer, blogger and community builder. Senior Vice President of Audience Content Strategy at CyberRisk Alliance.

