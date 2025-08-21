Identity
Why legacy IGA falls short in modern IT environments
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) has long been a critical component of enterprise security. But many organizations are still relying on legacy IGA systems built for a very different era—an era of fewer applications, slower change cycles, and largely on-premises infrastructure.Those systems are increasingly mismatched with the pace and complexity of modern IT, according to a report from CyberArk.
These limitations add up to serious risks. Orphaned accounts, excessive permissions, and inconsistent access reviews are all common outcomes of outdated IGA. Left unchecked, these gaps invite regulatory penalties, insider threats, and external attacks.
Struggle with integration — connecting legacy IGA to modern apps can require months of custom work. Lack visibility — older tools provide limited insight into dynamic identities and entitlements across cloud and SaaS. Slow down operations — provisioning and de-provisioning are often delayed, frustrating employees and creating security blind spots.
These modern practices don’t just reduce risk—they also improve user experience and operational efficiency by ensuring employees have the right access at the right time.
Automation — accelerating provisioning and de-provisioning to reduce lag and close security gaps. Continuous integration — embedding IGA into the daily flow of IT and DevOps processes. AI-driven role management — dynamically analyzing entitlements to optimize access rights and reduce excessive privileges.
