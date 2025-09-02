Read the full report: The ultimate guide to online fraud prevention

The digital shift has created unprecedented opportunities for fraudsters—and unprecedented challenges for businesses. Account takeover attacks surged by 131% during the pandemic, and organizations lose an average of 5% of revenue to fraud every year . With global cybercrime costs projected to exceed $8 trillion, companies must recognize that fraud prevention is no longer optional—it’s a business-critical function.

Fraud today comes in many forms: account takeovers, new account fraud fueled by bots, social engineering schemes like phishing, and malware campaigns that exploit trust. Bots alone account for more than 30% of all internet traffic, making large-scale attacks cheap and easy to execute. The result is a constant drain on revenue, customer trust, and brand reputation.

The key to resilience lies in treating fraud prevention as a multi-step, integrated process. Detection must happen early, monitoring user behavior across the digital journey—not just at the point of payment. Decisioning tools then consolidate risk signals into clear, automated responses, while mitigation measures like adaptive MFA, identity verification, and bot detection block bad actors without overburdening legitimate users. Case studies show the impact: one U.S. bank prevented $400,000 in fraudulent loans in just a month, translating into an annual savings of nearly $20 million .

Equally critical is striking the right balance between security and user experience. Customers demand seamless digital interactions, and excessive friction drives abandonment. That’s why fraud prevention must be tightly integrated with identity and access management—building trust across the entire customer journey while maintaining security behind the scenes.

Fraudsters won’t stop innovating, and neither can businesses. By adopting layered defenses, uniting fraud and identity teams, and continuously refining counter-fraud strategies, organizations can protect revenue, safeguard customers, and stay a step ahead in the digital arms race.