Identity

The ultimate guide to online fraud prevention

Digital Lock.

Credit: Getty Images

The digital shift has created unprecedented opportunities for fraudsters—and unprecedented challenges for businesses. Account takeover attacks surged by 131% during the pandemic, and organizations lose an average of 5% of revenue to fraud every year . With global cybercrime costs projected to exceed $8 trillion, companies must recognize that fraud prevention is no longer optional—it’s a business-critical function.

Fraud today comes in many forms: account takeovers, new account fraud fueled by bots, social engineering schemes like phishing, and malware campaigns that exploit trust. Bots alone account for more than 30% of all internet traffic, making large-scale attacks cheap and easy to execute. The result is a constant drain on revenue, customer trust, and brand reputation.

The key to resilience lies in treating fraud prevention as a multi-step, integrated process. Detection must happen early, monitoring user behavior across the digital journey—not just at the point of payment. Decisioning tools then consolidate risk signals into clear, automated responses, while mitigation measures like adaptive MFA, identity verification, and bot detection block bad actors without overburdening legitimate users. Case studies show the impact: one U.S. bank prevented $400,000 in fraudulent loans in just a month, translating into an annual savings of nearly $20 million .

Equally critical is striking the right balance between security and user experience. Customers demand seamless digital interactions, and excessive friction drives abandonment. That’s why fraud prevention must be tightly integrated with identity and access management—building trust across the entire customer journey while maintaining security behind the scenes.

Fraudsters won’t stop innovating, and neither can businesses. By adopting layered defenses, uniting fraud and identity teams, and continuously refining counter-fraud strategies, organizations can protect revenue, safeguard customers, and stay a step ahead in the digital arms race.

Bill Brenner

InfoSec content strategist, researcher, director, tech writer, blogger and community builder. Senior Vice President of Audience Content Strategy at CyberRisk Alliance.

Related

Disney to pay $10M to resolve unlawful child data collection claims

Disney has agreed to a $10 million settlement for a Federal Trade Commission complaint alleging its unwarranted collection of personal information from children watching its videos on YouTube, which violates the Children's Online Privacy Protection Rule, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Basic AuthenticationBiometricsCertificate-Based AuthenticationChallenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol (CHAP)Digest AuthenticationDigital CertificateDiscretionary Access Control (DAC)

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds