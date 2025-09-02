Read the full report: The new rules of fraud prevention: Keeping out fraudsters, not customers

Fraud has entered a new evolutionary stage. Powered by artificial intelligence, today’s criminals deploy synthetic identities, deepfakes, and increasingly sophisticated tactics to exploit vulnerabilities long before money changes hands. The old rulebook—focused on stopping fraud only at the point of transaction—is no longer enough.

The new rules of fraud prevention start with identity. Phishing, credential theft, and fake account creation are often the opening moves in a much larger scheme. By detecting and blocking identity crimes early, organizations can prevent downstream financial losses, protect customer trust, and reduce costly remediation. One financial institution, for example, cut fraud by fivefold and saved more than $600,000 in just six months by verifying identity in real time at account creation .

Equally important is the balance between security and customer experience. Stronger defenses don’t have to mean added friction. Adaptive, risk-based security can quietly assess threats in the background, stepping up protections only when suspicious activity is detected. This keeps legitimate users moving seamlessly, while frustrating fraudsters.

Another new rule: AI is a powerful ally, but not a silver bullet. Criminals are already using AI to scale attacks, and no algorithm can stop every phishing email or social engineering scheme. True resilience requires layering AI with tools like behavioral biometrics, liveness detection, and dynamic access controls.

Finally, identity and fraud teams can no longer work in silos. Fraud prevention and identity security are two sides of the same coin. By unifying their strategies with modern IAM platforms, organizations can stay ahead of evolving threats while building digital trust.

In today’s environment, success depends on keeping out fraudsters—without keeping out customers. Those who adopt the new rules will not only protect revenue, but also strengthen loyalty in a digital-first world.