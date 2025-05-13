Network Security

The hidden costs of legacy security stacks—and how to reclaim your budget


Legacy security infrastructure may seem like a safe bet—but in reality, it’s draining IT budgets with outdated hardware, inefficient processes, and overlapping tools. Here’s how to identify hidden costs and unlock new value through modern, cloud-based security strategies.

Hidden cost #1: implementation delays

What looks like a quick install on paper often translates into weeks of integration, testing, training, and troubleshooting. The more components involved, the more time your teams spend offline or in reactive mode—stalling projects and productivity.

Hidden cost #2: high-maintenance complexity

Legacy systems often demand constant attention from administrators:

  • Frequent patching and manual updates
  • Troubleshooting device or user compatibility issues
  • Managing performance degradation and downtime

    • Over time, these routine tasks consume valuable hours that could be spent on strategic initiatives.

    Hidden cost #3: hardware and appliance overload

    From initial procurement to patching and eventual replacement, hardware adds major costs over time—especially in remote or distributed environments that require on-site setup. This also makes rapid scaling expensive and inefficient.

    Hidden cost #4: tool and vendor sprawl

    When organizations solve every new challenge with a new tool, they end up with:

    • Redundant capabilities across platforms
    • Licensing waste
    • Increased training, troubleshooting, and integration overhead

      • Consolidation isn’t just about cost—it’s about control and clarity.

      Hidden cost #5: lock-in and limited flexibility

      Proprietary hardware and long-term contracts limit your ability to pivot. Need to scale up during a merger? Add new capabilities to meet regulatory demands? Too bad—your budget’s tied to infrastructure that can’t adapt.

      Reclaiming control with harmony SASE

      Harmony SASE delivers a more flexible, efficient approach to network security:

      • No hardware or long-term contracts
      • Seamless cloud-based updates
      • Single-pane-of-glass management
      • Built-in SD-WAN and zero trust access
      • Global performance via private backbone

        • With Harmony SASE, you free up time, reduce cost, and reinvest energy where it matters most—on growth, not grunt work.

