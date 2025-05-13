The hidden costs of legacy security stacks—and how to reclaim your budget

Hidden cost #1: implementation delays

Legacy security infrastructure may seem like a safe bet—but in reality, it’s draining IT budgets with outdated hardware, inefficient processes, and overlapping tools. Here’s how to identify hidden costs and unlock new value through modern, cloud-based security strategies.

Hidden cost #2: high-maintenance complexity

What looks like a quick install on paper often translates into weeks of integration, testing, training, and troubleshooting. The more components involved, the more time your teams spend offline or in reactive mode—stalling projects and productivity.

Frequent patching and manual updates Troubleshooting device or user compatibility issues Managing performance degradation and downtime

Legacy systems often demand constant attention from administrators:

Hidden cost #3: hardware and appliance overload

Over time, these routine tasks consume valuable hours that could be spent on strategic initiatives.

Hidden cost #4: tool and vendor sprawl

From initial procurement to patching and eventual replacement, hardware adds major costs over time—especially in remote or distributed environments that require on-site setup. This also makes rapid scaling expensive and inefficient.

Redundant capabilities across platforms Licensing waste Increased training, troubleshooting, and integration overhead

When organizations solve every new challenge with a new tool, they end up with:

Hidden cost #5: lock-in and limited flexibility

Consolidation isn’t just about cost—it’s about control and clarity.

Reclaiming control with harmony SASE

Proprietary hardware and long-term contracts limit your ability to pivot. Need to scale up during a merger? Add new capabilities to meet regulatory demands? Too bad—your budget’s tied to infrastructure that can’t adapt.

No hardware or long-term contracts Seamless cloud-based updates Single-pane-of-glass management Built-in SD-WAN and zero trust access Global performance via private backbone

Harmony SASE delivers a more flexible, efficient approach to network security:

With Harmony SASE, you free up time, reduce cost, and reinvest energy where it matters most—on growth, not grunt work.