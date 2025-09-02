Read the full report: The hidden costs of fraud: Beyond financial loss

Fraud is no longer just a financial problem—it’s a business problem with deep, often invisible consequences. While enterprises lose billions each year to account takeover (ATO) and new account fraud (NAF), the real damage extends far beyond the initial stolen funds. According to the FTC, fraud losses topped $10 billion in 2023—a 14% jump from the prior year. But studies show the true cost of fraud for merchants and financial institutions can be three to four times higher than the dollar amount lost.

What makes fraud so insidious is its ripple effect. Reputational damage drives customer churn and brand erosion. Fraudulent accounts skew analytics, leading to poor business decisions. Operational teams are overwhelmed by the resource burden of mitigation, investigation, and recovery—sometimes consuming 80% more effort than expected. On top of this, compliance violations trigger regulatory fines and legal fees, compounding financial strain.

Emerging attack vectors are making the problem worse. AI-generated deepfakes are multiplying at an exponential rate, while synthetic identity fraud—the fastest-growing type of financial crime—continues to drain lenders and financial services firms. Across industries, from retail to banking, fraud has become a daily disruptor that undermines both growth and trust.

The path forward lies in modern, identity-driven defense strategies. By shifting fraud prevention earlier in the digital journey—during account creation and login—organizations can cut off fraud before it escalates. Tools such as behavioral biometrics, UEBA (User and Entity Behavior Analytics), and multi-factor authentication deliver adaptive, layered protection that stops identity-based crime without adding unnecessary friction. Going passwordless, reducing manual reviews, and orchestrating fraud defenses across teams further strengthens resilience.

Fraud is dynamic, but so are today’s defenses. By embracing proactive, identity-centric strategies, businesses can not only reduce financial loss but also safeguard trust, preserve operational efficiency, and protect long-term growth.