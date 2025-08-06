Semperis’ 2025 global ransomware report

CyberRisk TV brings you a powerful conversation between Doug White and Mickey Bresman, CEO of Semperis, diving deep into the evolution of ransomware and the alarming rise of cyber extortion tactics.

From the early days of encryption-only attacks to today's ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) operations and hybrid threats blending digital and physical intimidation, this interview unpacks the growing sophistication of organized cybercrime.

Mickey shares firsthand insights from Semperis’ recent ransomware report, including a chilling real-world example where a photo of a child was used to threaten an IT professional — illustrating how far threat actors are willing to go.

How ransomware evolved into an industrialized criminal enterprise Why paying the ransom often doesn’t guarantee safety The vital importance of incident response planning, disaster recovery testing, and cyber insurance What businesses must do now to survive modern cyber threats

Key topics covered:

If you’ve ever said “We’ll call Steve if something goes wrong,” this video is your wake-up call.

Stay prepared. Stay protected. And if you don’t have a tested response plan… it’s already too late.