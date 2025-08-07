Securing what runs: The new CISO priority

Modern security teams face a growing mandate: stop attacks before they spread, not just after they’re discovered.

According to ThreatLocker CEO Danny Jenkins, the key lies in controlling what can run in the first place. Adopting a default-deny posture, where only explicitly approved applications and scripts are allowed to execute, sharply reduces the attack surface.

This approach not only blocks malicious software but also curbs the misuse of legitimate tools like PowerShell, which are frequently exploited in ransomware campaigns. By focusing on prevention at the application layer, organizations can keep would-be intruders from establishing a foothold in their environment.

Jenkins also underscores the importance of eliminating configuration drift — those gradual, often unnoticed deviations from baseline settings that can open the door to attackers. Left unchecked, misconfigurations can create vulnerabilities that bypass even the most advanced detection systems.

Through a combination of policy-driven controls, continuous monitoring, and application behavior management, security leaders can ensure systems remain in a hardened state over time.

This proactive strategy not only aligns with modern zero trust principles but also provides CISOs with the confidence that their networks are protected against both known and emerging threats.