Safeguarding US infrastructure: Addressing the risks of foreign-controlled sensor technologies

The threat landscape and legislative response

This ICIT virtual briefing, moderated by Executive Director Val Cofield, brought together Congressman Dusty Johnson and industry leader Sean Papso to address the urgent national security challenges posed by foreign-controlled sensor technologies—particularly LiDAR systems originating from China. The discussion explored legislative strategies such as the Securing Infrastructure from Adversaries Act, the increasing sophistication of supply chain threats, private sector hesitancy, and actionable solutions to mitigate vulnerabilities in America’s critical infrastructure.

America’s critical infrastructure—from transportation to smart cities—relies on sophisticated sensor technologies. However, as Val Cofield and Congressman Dusty Johnson emphasized, the integration of foreign-controlled technologies, particularly those developed or managed by Chinese entities, introduces significant national security risks.

Johnson’s “Securing Infrastructure from Adversaries Act” seeks to prohibit the Department of Transportation from procuring or partnering with entities using LiDAR from untrusted manufacturers. He underscored that China’s strategy has evolved from economic and military espionage to pre-positioning itself for potential disruptive cyberattacks, leveraging embedded technologies as “backdoors” to critical systems.

Supply-chain risks and private sector awareness

Johnson’s involvement in the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party revealed how American infrastructure can be systematically compromised in a flashpoint scenario, such as a conflict over Taiwan, and highlighted the urgent need to prioritize supply chain transparency and resilience.

Sean Papso, Chief Operating Officer of Invictus and an active voice within the ICIT Industry Council, detailed the pervasiveness and stealth of supply chain threats. Modern sensors are no longer passive; when adversaries control firmware, updates, or encryption keys, they effectively control what can be detected, defended, or even manipulated within U.S. infrastructure.

Papso explained that China’s export controls, vertical supply chain integration, and opaque corporate structures create significant blind spots even for vigilant American companies. While private sector awareness of these risks is growing, he said that investment decisions too often focus on short-term profit margins rather than long-term resilience.

Recommendations and the path forward

Both panelists agreed that transparency, traceability, and federal incentives—such as grants and information sharing—are critical to motivating companies to de-risk their operations voluntarily.

Closing the gap between awareness and action requires a multifaceted approach. Congressman Johnson advocated for continued legislative efforts, such as conditioning federal funding on secure sourcing and amplifying the Select Committee’s messaging to industry leaders and boards. Educating decision-makers on the gravity of foreign-sourced vulnerabilities remains a challenge but is essential, especially as most critical infrastructure is privately owned.

Papso emphasized practical steps companies can take, such as implementing Trusted Platform Module training and rigorously verifying supplier origins. Both panelists warned that treating sensors and IoT devices as commodity products invites severe risk.

They called for a cultural and strategic shift, placing security and resilience at the forefront of technology procurement and infrastructure modernization.

Through coordinated action among Congress, the private sector, and America’s allies, the nation can begin to reduce its exposure and secure the systems that underpin its way of life.