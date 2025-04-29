Incident Response, RSAC
RSAC 2025 executive interview: Semperis’ Marty Momdjian
Semperis has launched Ready1, a first-of-its-kind enterprise resilience platform designed to bring structure, speed, and coordination to cyber crisis management.The release of Ready1 coincides with Semperis’ new global study, The State of Enterprise Cyber Crisis Readiness, which highlights a dangerous gap between perceived readiness and real-world response capabilities.
