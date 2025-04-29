RSAC 2025 executive interview: LastPass’ Karim Toubba

As businesses rapidly embrace SaaS and AI-powered applications at an unprecedented rate, many small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) struggle to keep up due to complex tech stacks and limited visibility into the skyrocketing app sprawl.

These modern challenges demand a smarter, more streamlined approach to identity and access management.

Learn how LastPass is reimagining access control through “Secure Access Experiences” - starting with the introduction of SaaS Monitoring capabilities designed to bring clarity to even the most chaotic environments.