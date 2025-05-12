Practitioners sound alarm: Cloud complexity and skills gaps undermining security posture

The 2025 State of Cyber Security report from Check Point underscores a mounting concern across the security community: The complexity of modern cloud environments is overwhelming security teams. As organizations adopt multi-cloud strategies, integrate edge computing, and deploy interconnected SaaS applications, visibility and control are breaking down.

Hybrid attacks exploit fragmented defenses

Attackers are taking advantage of this sprawl. From misconfigured APIs to under-protected containers, gaps in coverage allow threat actors to move laterally across hybrid networks. Traditional tools and segmented defenses can’t keep up with the rapid, dynamic nature of these environments.

A rising tactic among attackers is the use of hybrid campaigns that bridge on-prem and cloud-based infrastructure. These operations are designed to evade detection by leveraging inconsistencies in security coverage.

Skills shortages hamper response and resilience

For instance, attackers often exploit overlooked on-prem credentials or edge device vulnerabilities to gain a foothold, then pivot into cloud environments where centralized logging or identity policies may be lacking. Without a unified approach to security, even well-resourced organizations can find themselves vulnerable to these cross-domain threats.

While technical complexity is a major hurdle, the skills gap is just as dangerous. The report finds that many security practitioners are undertrained or overwhelmed, juggling an expanding array of responsibilities with limited support.

Rising threat volume adds pressure

As cloud-native services evolve, traditional security expertise no longer guarantees readiness. Misconfigurations, blind spots in DevOps pipelines, and unmanaged third-party integrations often trace back to insufficient training or a lack of specialized cloud security knowledge.

The skill and resource gaps are coming to a head as threat activity accelerates. Infostealer attacks rose by 58% in the last year, often targeting cloud credentials and session cookies. Supply chain attacks are also becoming more frequent, with attackers exploiting open-source code repositories, unsecured APIs, and cloud storage missteps.

What needs to change?

Incident response teams are particularly strained. The report highlights confusion over roles, ineffective tooling, and slow detection as persistent challenges—issues that are magnified in complex, hybrid environments.

Check Point researchers call for organizations to, andcapabilities. These approaches can help reduce manual configuration errors and eliminate the fragmented view of security that hampers many teams.

Conclusion

Equally important is workforce development. Upskilling current employees, building stronger DevSecOps pipelines, and aligning teams under a unified operational model are critical for long-term resilience.

The message is clear: Cyber risk in 2025 is no longer just about facing smarter attackers—it’s about fixing internal misalignments that leave organizations exposed. Without simplifying infrastructure and bridging the talent gap, even the most advanced defenses may fall short.