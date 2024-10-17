Though 75% of cybersecurity professionals say the threat landscape today is the most challenging they’ve seen in the last five years, cutbacks on the cybersecurity workforce and widening skills gaps are creating challenges for the industry.

It is becoming harder to find people with the right skills to meet growing and evolving needs.

Erin Baudo Felter, Vice President, Social Impact & Sustainability at Okta, joins Security Weekly's Mandy Logan to discuss the widening cybersecurity skills gap and the initiatives Okta has in place to help companies develop, recruit and retain talent within the cybersecurity workforce.