New Okta Platform features help control surge of non-human identities
It sounds like a techno-horror movie: Most of the user identities in the modern workplace aren't human, and the number of non-human identities is rapidly growing.Are we being invaded by aliens? Zombies? No, these non-human identities, or NHIs for short, are used by computer programs, devices, cloud services and other digital processes to interact with each other.Much in the same way a human user logs into a PC or a cloud service to access its contents, a machine or program uses an application-programming interface (API) or a service account — just two of several kinds of NHIs — to get access to another machine or program.The problem with NHIs is that, unlike human users, they often aren't properly managed by legacy access-management systems. Their passwords tend to not be regularly rotated, they often have more privileges than they need, they may not be adequately monitored, and they may not use multi-factor authentication (MFA). Even worse, a non-human identity can cause a very big mess if it's compromised, as it can give attackers a hidden, powerful way into a network.NHIs also vastly outnumber human identities. We've seen figures ranging from 20:1 to 80:1, but there's no question that the proportions are growing. The advent of widely used artificial intelligence (AI) accelerates the growth of NHIs, with organizations rapidly deploying AI "agents," or tools with specific tasks such as customer service or sales development.So how can an organization properly manage AI agents, service accounts, APIs and other kinds of NHIs? One of the better ways is to use a comprehensive, cloud-based, highly automated, identity-security platform that combines the features of identity and access management (IAM), privileged access management (PAM), and identity governance and administration (IGA).Such a platform will be able to automatically onboard, provision, monitor and manage both human and non-human identities."Amid the excitement of embracing the next wave of generative AI, companies are moving quickly to deploy agentic use cases, often overlooking the critical need to secure these systems and control the sprawl of non-human identities," says Arnab Bose, Chief Product Officer of the Okta Platform at Okta."By bringing these identities into the identity security fabric," Bose adds, "the Okta Platform can help organizations secure the rising digital labor force with the same rigor and vigilance as the human workforce."
