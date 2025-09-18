My founder’s journey: From TwistLock to Palo Alto via acquisition and now Minimus – Ben Bernstein

In this episode of Founder Stories, Ben Bernstein, co-founder and CEO of Minimus, walks through his entrepreneur journey from launching Twistlock, through its acquisition by Palo Alto Networks, to founding his latest venture, Minimus. The conversation covers his philosophy on leadership, his views on sales & marketing in fast-moving security startups, ecosystem dynamics, and personal lessons he’s learned.

Leadership & vision: Bernstein emphasizes building products that meaningfully reduce pain for users, not just adding incremental features. With Minimus, the goal is preventative security, shifting the security mindset “left” (toward avoiding vulnerabilities rather than just detecting them). He talks about creating culture and teams that are grounded in technical excellence, clarity of mission, and close partnership between security and development functions. From Twistlock to Minimus: At Twistlock, Bernstein helped build one of the early cloud workload protection platforms (CWPPs). After its acquisition, he saw the limits of reactive security—lots of time is spent triaging vulnerabilities, dealing with noise, dealing with risk that is sometimes over-emphasized. These experiences shaped the idea for Minimus: a platform that provides minimal, secure artifacts (containers / VMs) that reduce vulnerabilities at the source. Product & ecosystem strategy: Minimus is positioned both for developers (who want secure “building blocks” that don’t slow them down) and security teams or CISOs (who want fewer vulnerabilities and better signal/noise). The product offers drop-in minimal container images / VMs, integrates threat intelligence, and aims to reduce ~95% of CVEs in common software supply chains. The remaining vulnerabilities are surfaced and prioritized intelligently. Sales, Marketing & Go-to-Market: The strategy is to make adoption easy (drop-in replacements, minimal configuration changes), so that organizations can quickly see risk reduction. Bernstein discusses how buyer education, developer experience, and aligning incentives between security and dev teams matter a lot. He also highlights that having a strong product that solves real work-flow friction tends to improve sales efficiency. (This is inferred from his remarks about product-led growth and minimizing the burden on internal teams.) Personal lessons: Bernstein reflects on how experience with Twistlock taught him the importance of clarity of mission, staying close to users to know what impact matters, and being bold about the problem you want to solve. He seems to caution against incremental fixes when systemic problems exist, pushing instead for radical simplification (e.g. reducing attack surface, simplifying artifacts, avoiding unnecessary complexity). Funding & traction: Minimus launched publicly in 2025 following a seed round of about US$51 million from investors including YL Ventures and Mayfield. The company claims that by using its minimal secure artifacts and integrating threat intelligence, organizations can avoid 95% of software vulnerabilities in their deployment pipelines.