Misconfigurations: The overlooked gateway to cyber breaches

ORLANDO -- In cybersecurity, the greatest threats often come not from sophisticated nation-state actors or cutting-edge exploits, but from the simplest of errors—misconfigurations.

During an interview at InfoSecWorld 2025 , ThreatLocker Chief Product Officer Rob Allen emphasized that misconfigurations remain one of the most common and easily exploitable vulnerabilities across modern IT environments.

While organizations pour significant resources into advanced threat detection and response tools, they often overlook basic configuration management—leaving wide-open doors for attackers, he said.

Misconfigurations occur when systems, applications, or cloud environments are set up incorrectly, exposing sensitive data or allowing unauthorized access. Allen described them as the “low-hanging fruit” for attackers: easy to find, easy to exploit, and often undetected until damage is done. Whether it’s an open S3 bucket, a default password left unchanged, or improper access controls, such errors continue to drive a large percentage of data breaches worldwide.

Addressing this issue requires organizations to reprioritize their security posture, Allen said. Rather than focusing exclusively on defending against complex, high-profile attacks, companies should strengthen their foundations by ensuring that configurations align with established best practices and compliance frameworks such as NIST, CIS, HIPAA, and ISO 27001. Proper configuration management is not merely an IT task—it is a critical security discipline that directly affects compliance, resilience, and overall risk exposure, he said.

To help organizations tackle this persistent challenge, ThreatLocker developed Defense Against Configurations (DAC) , a tool designed to identify, map, and remediate configuration risks before they can be exploited. DAC provides visibility into misconfigured assets, enabling security teams to address vulnerabilities proactively rather than reactively. By automating the detection of configuration errors, Allen said DAC helps reduce the likelihood of breaches caused by human oversight or poor system hygiene.

Allen’s parting message: While sophisticated threats may dominate headlines, most cyberattacks exploit simple mistakes. Strengthening configuration management practices is one of the most effective ways to enhance an organization’s security posture and prevent costly breaches. In cybersecurity, getting the basics right can make all the difference.