Mainframe security: Identifying threats, vulnerabilities and risk mitigation strategies

This article summarizes a recent SC webcast with host Adrian Sanabria and guests Milton Rosberg, Vice President of Global Sales, Marketing and Business Development at Vanguard Integrity Professionals and John Crossno, Director, Product Management at Rocket Software. The topic: identifying and managing threats and vulnerabilities in mainframes.

Despite popular misconceptions, mainframes remain a critical backbone of global business infrastructure. These systems process an astounding 3 trillion in daily commerce, store 75% of enterprise data, and handle 90% of credit card transactions.

The current security landscape

Far from being outdated technology, mainframes continue to be sophisticated, modern computing platforms primarily driven by IBM z Series systems.

Vulnerability management strategies

Mainframe security is plagued by dangerous myths that create false senses of security. Many organizations erroneously believe that being behind a firewall or having limited access automatically protects their systems. Experts argue that this complacency is precisely what makes mainframes vulnerable to sophisticated cyber threats

Insider threat dynamics

Comprehensive security requires a multi-layered approach. Organizations must conduct annual system assessments, implement least-privileged access controls, and develop proactive vulnerability scanning processes. This means regularly updating systems, monitoring configurations, and ensuring that every software update undergoes rigorous security testing before production deployment.

Resilience and compliance

Security professionals have identified three primary insider threat categories: malicious actors intentionally stealing data, negligent employees who bypass security policies, and innocent users susceptible to social engineering tactics. Each category requires a nuanced approach to mitigation, emphasizing the critical role of continuous education and awareness training.

Modern mainframe security goes beyond simple protection. Organizations must develop advanced backup and recovery strategies, including immutable snapshots and surgical data recovery capabilities. Simultaneously, they must navigate a complex regulatory landscape , staying compliant with evolving standards like GDPR, PCI DSS, and emerging cybersecurity regulations.

Prioritize continuous staff education Implement multi-factor authentication Develop robust corporate security policies Perform regular mainframe-specific security assessments Monitor and restrict user access privileges

Conclusion

Key Recommendations

Mainframe security is not a destination but a continuous journey. It demands organizational commitment, technological sophistication, and a proactive mindset.

By embracing comprehensive security strategies, businesses can protect their most critical digital assets while maintaining operational resilience in an increasingly complex threat environment.