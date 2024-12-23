In the recent Cybersecurity Buyer Intelligence Report (CBIR), "Navigating the identity security minefield: Practitioners share lessons learned so others can move forward," CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) offered an in-depth exploration of the intricate balance between securing access and optimizing user experience in Identity and Access Management (IAM). The following charts capture what survey respondents identified as their greatest challenges and best avenues of success:
Identity
Identity security: Challenges and best practices
An In-Depth Guide to Identity
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your identity security.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds