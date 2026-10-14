How to get enterprise-grade security without an enterprise-sized team

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have a cybersecurity problem. Like enterprises, they must contend with increasingly sophisticated, often AI-powered threats, but they rarely have the budgets or the staffing to operate enterprise-scale security programs or security operations centers (SOCs).

AI-assisted managed detection and response (MDR) offers a potential solution. By combining automated threat detection and containment with expert human oversight, cybersecurity-as-a-service can deliver sophisticated protection without requiring businesses to build their own SOCs.

ESET's redesigned PROTECT portfolio illustrates how this approach can make enterprise-grade cybersecurity more accessible, scalable and manageable for smaller organizations.

Why SMBs need enterprise-grade cyber resilience despite having fewer resources

Today's SMBs are facing a perfect storm of adverse headwinds. Cybercriminals use AI to accelerate phishing campaigns, uncover vulnerabilities and automate attacks. Cloud adoption, third-party integrations and employee use of AI tools have greatly expanded most organizations' attack surfaces.

Meanwhile, heavier regulatory requirements and heightened customer expectations are increasing the pressure on small organizations to demonstrate resilience.

"Managed detection and response used to be built for big enterprises with big budgets," observed Ryan Grant, ESET Country Manager of U.S. and Canada. "But today — with the influx of scalable AI-powered threats and increased AI usage across the workplace — an organization's threat parameters have expanded rapidly in scale and complexity."

Yet SMBs can't easily recruit experienced analysts, maintain around-the-clock monitoring or purchase numerous specialized security products. Instead, you'll often find an IT team being responsible for cybersecurity alongside other technology duties.

Fortunately, small organizations don't need to hire more personnel when AI-assisted MDR services are available. In that way, SMBs can obtain continuous detection, rapid containment and expert assistance through a delivery model designed for limited resources.

How security-as-a-service replaces point products

Building up a portfolio of cybersecurity tools often involves purchasing separate endpoint, monitoring and response products, then integrating and operating them internally. Cybersecurity-as-a-service shifts all that responsibility to a managed provider.

As an example, ESET PROTECT Premium combines AI-assisted detection with automated threat containment and 24/7 supervision by ESET security experts. PROTECT Ultimate adds direct access to threat hunters for advanced analysis and remediation.

This approach gives SMBs access to specialized capabilities without maintaining equivalent internal staffing.

But automation does not substitute for human judgment. Security professionals remain essential for interpreting complex incidents, investigating unusual activity and overseeing consequential response decisions.

The result is a division of labor in which AI handles repetitive, time-sensitive operations while experts have their time freed up so that they can concentrate on sophisticated threats.

How AI-assisted detection, broad attack-surface coverage and simplified management strengthen security

AI makes managed security more scalable by automating threat analysis, correlating related events and reducing alert fatigue.

ESET's LiveCortex correlation engine, for example, groups related security events and adds contextual information, helping analysts prioritize meaningful incidents rather than investigate isolated alerts.

The PROTECT platform also consolidates management through a single console. Its coverage includes endpoints and AI-related threats, while expanded packages address email, cloud applications, identity and other attack vectors.

ESET's AI Agent Security, AI Behavioral Monitoring and AI Conversation Security extend protection to autonomous agents, suspicious AI activity and sensitive information shared with generative AI tools.

Guided onboarding further reduces deployment complexity, allowing smaller IT teams to benefit from managed protection without mastering every underlying technology.

How to ensure your organization gets exactly the MDR protection it needs

SMBs should select managed security according to their actual risks, internal capabilities and operational requirements rather than purchasing the most extensive package automatically.

ESET's three PROTECT tiers provide progressively greater capabilities:

Core: Foundational protection against ransomware, phishing, zero-day threats and AI-related risks, available from five seats.

Premium: Adds AI-assisted MDR, 24/7 expert supervision and automated containment, available from 10 seats.

Ultimate: Provides advanced MDR with direct access to threat hunters and remediation expertise, also available from 10 seats.

Organizations requiring broader coverage can choose corresponding Plus packages with capabilities such as email protection, multifactor authentication, vulnerability management and automated patching.

Additional considerations include onboarding assistance, employee security-awareness training and available cyber-warranty coverage. The objective is to match protection to business exposure while avoiding unnecessary cost and complexity.

Enterprise-grade cybersecurity no longer requires enterprise-scale staffing. By combining AI-assisted detection, automated containment, continuous monitoring and human expertise, managed security services can give SMBs capabilities that would otherwise be difficult to afford or operate.

For smaller businesses, the priority is not building a miniature enterprise SOC. It is choosing a manageable security service that delivers timely protection, expert response and resilience as threats evolve.

"By combining advanced AI capabilities with human oversight," said Grant, "we aim to help businesses adopt AI safely and confidently."