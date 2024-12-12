How to bridge the gap in application onboarding and interoperability

In the fast-paced world of digital transformation, businesses are increasingly reliant on diverse Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) products to meet operational and security demands.

But integrating and managing these systems is often a big challenge. Fragmented processes delay application onboarding, create inefficiencies, and can even weaken an organization’s security posture.

Core Challenges of Fragmented Integration

Security teams and IT professionals encounter significant hurdles when trying to achieve seamless interoperability across Identity Management systems, applications, databases, and service providers. These challenges include:

1. Fragmented Connectors: Limited integration options for COTS products often result in disjointed workflows and operational silos.

2. Onboarding Delays: Manual processes for provisioning, updating, and deprovisioning user accounts slow productivity and leave gaps in user lifecycle management.

3. Inconsistent Security: Disconnected identity management systems can lead to vulnerabilities that increase the risk of insider threats and external cyberattacks.

For example, consider a company onboarding a new customer relationship management (CRM) platform. Without streamlined integration, IT teams must manually create custom scripts and onboard users—a time-intensive process prone to errors.

What Security Teams Need to Succeed

Addressing these challenges requires a structured approach that combines the right technologies with sound operational practices:

• Standardized Integration Frameworks: Organizations need solutions that reduce reliance on custom code and support diverse endpoints, such as directories, databases, and cloud service providers.

• Automation of User Lifecycle Management: Automating processes like provisioning, updating, and deprovisioning user accounts minimizes manual intervention and reduces errors.

• Centralized Identity Management: A unified approach to managing identities across platforms simplifies workflows and enhances security oversight.

• Enhanced Security Policies: Ensuring consistent enforcement of identity-related policies mitigates vulnerabilities and supports regulatory compliance.

Example Solution: Bridgesoft’s Identity Gateway

An example of a middleware solution designed to address these challenges is Bridgesoft’s Identity Gateway. The gateway supports comprehensive integration methods (REST APIs, LDAP, and SCIM, among others), automates onboarding tasks, and offers real-time data synchronization. It also strengthens security by enforcing centralized policies and enabling advanced capabilities like password synchronization and Single Sign-On (SSO).

Security teams that adopt such solutions and strategies stand to achieve:

• Accelerated Integration: Tools that simplify connectivity between systems reduce the time and resources required to roll out new applications.

• Improved Security Posture: Centralized identity management eliminates many common gaps and vulnerabilities.

• Operational Efficiency: Automated workflows save time, reduce errors, and free up resources for other priorities.

Moving Forward

Addressing integration challenges in identity management is essential for businesses to thrive in today’s interconnected world. By focusing on automation, standardization, and centralized management, security teams can not only enhance operational efficiency but also strengthen their organization’s security posture.

Solutions like Bridgesoft's Identity Gateway serve as a blueprint for overcoming these hurdles, but the key takeaway is clear: the right tools combined with the right strategies are critical for seamless integration and secure digital transformation.