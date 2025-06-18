How hackers are trying to attack AI data centers using wireless devices

The rise of AI data centers

This article summarizes a recent webcast panel discussion between SC Host Adrian Sanabria, Bastille Networks CTO Brett Walkenhorst and Apolo CEO Bill Kleyman about how Wireless Airspace Defense can close security gaps that are fueling attacks against AI-powered data centers.

Modern data centers are undergoing a dramatic transformation, driven by the explosive growth of artificial intelligence. Traditional data centers are being replaced by what experts call "AI factories" -- high-density computing environments capable of processing massive amounts of data and running complex AI models.

These new facilities are not just technological marvels; they're becoming the crown jewels of digital infrastructure.

Kleyman explained that these AI data centers differ significantly from traditional setups. While older data centers housed standard servers for email and basic computing, new AI facilities can contain up to 100,000 GPUs and consume nearly one megawatt of power per rack.

The wireless vulnerability landscape

This increased density and computational power makes them incredibly valuable - and incredibly attractive to potential attackers.

Contrary to popular belief, these high-security data centers are not immune to wireless threats.

Walkenhorst and Kleyman outlined how wireless devices are increasingly becoming a critical security vulnerability. Many data centers unknowingly host multiple wireless technologies beyond standard Wi-Fi. The primary challenge is visibility and management.

Most security teams focus on traditional network security, overlooking the complex ecosystem of wireless devices. These devices often run on legacy protocols, creating potential entry points for malicious actors.

Protecting against wireless attacks

Attackers can exploit outdated firmware, compromise multi-protocol devices, or use wireless interfaces for data exfiltration. Walkenhorst highlighted a concerning trend: the number of wireless-related cybersecurity vulnerabilities (CVEs) increased by 25% in 2024, indicating a growing attack surface. Nation-state level spyware can now take complete control of devices, accessing every interface and hardware component without user detection.

Implement a zero-trust security model that assumes no device is inherently safe. Segregate IoT and legacy devices on isolated wireless networks to minimize potential breach points. Invest in comprehensive wireless intrusion detection systems that provide granular protocol visibility. These tools can scan for rogue multi-home devices and monitor unusual wireless activity. Emerging AI technologies can also help. Modern data center management platforms now use generative AI to identify outdated devices, recommend patches, and detect statistical anomalies in network behavior. Vigilance a must: As AI data centers become more complex and valuable, security teams must expand their understanding beyond traditional network security.

To mitigate these risks, they recommended a multi-layered approach:

Wireless technologies are not just a potential threat - they're an inevitable part of modern infrastructure that requires continuous monitoring and proactive management.