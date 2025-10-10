From vaults to APIs: The new era of privileged access and identity security

Privileged Access Management (PAM) has come a long way from the days of static vaults and manual credential checkouts. In today’s distributed, API-driven environments, legacy PAM systems are struggling to keep pace with the scale and speed of modern infrastructure.The next evolution — API-led PAM — is about embedding access control directly into workflows and applications, enabling Just-in-Time (JIT) access without compromising agility.Read more on this subject:
Rather than focusing solely on password vaulting or bastion hosts, forward-looking organizations are adopting ephemeral credentials and continuous verification. This approach ensures that access is not only granted sparingly but also expires automatically—reducing the blast radius of potential compromise. The goal is simple: replace persistent privilege with adaptive access that aligns with zero trust principles.In this new landscape, least privilege is no longer a compliance checkbox but an operational standard. By implementing JIT access and automating entitlement reviews, teams can achieve stronger security without sacrificing developer velocity.
