From ransomware recovery to endpoint security innovation: The ThreatLocker story

00:00 Genesis of ThreatLocker 05:25 Building the team: Early days 12:00 Role of advisors and customer feedback 16:41 Words of wisdom for aspiring founders 19:58 The Founders Five: Quickfire questions

In a recent episode of Founder Stories , Danny Jenkins, CEO & Co-Founder of ThreatLocker, shared his journey from founder to CTO to CEO. He discussed why he founded ThreatLocker -- although he didn't really want to -- his unique approach to hiring, and whether cybersecurity expertise is required or valuable.

The vision

He also delved into the importance and timing of advisors, including inviting non-customers as advisors. The conversation concludes with his insights in the Founders Five segment, offering valuable lessons for aspiring entrepreneurs.

In the crowded landscape of endpoint security, Jenkins saw an opportunity to fundamentally transform how organizations protect their digital infrastructure.

With over 80 endpoint vendors competing in the market, ThreatLocker emerged not as just another security solution, but as a radical reimagining of cyber defense.

Jenkins' journey began in the trenches of ransomware recovery, where he repeatedly observed a critical gap in existing security approaches. While most endpoint solutions focused on detection,

Jenkins recognized that proactively blocking untrusted software could be a more effective strategy. His core insight was simple yet revolutionary: why not block potentially malicious software by default? The cybersecurity industry had long struggled with whitelisting technologies, which were typically too rigid for dynamic business environments.

Less than a quarter of a percent of organizations were using whitelisting, viewing it as impractical and disruptive. ThreatLocker set out to change that perception by developing a flexible, user-friendly approach to zero-trust security.

How could organizations manage software updates? How could approval processes be streamlined? How could onboarding be simplified?

All about accessibility

Key to ThreatLocker's strategy was solving practical challenges that previously made whitelisting unworkable:

Jenkins and his co-founders -- his wife Sammy as COO and John Carlin as Chief Quality Officer -- were determined to make these solutions accessible.

Their approach diverged from traditional industry hiring practices. Instead of recruiting experienced salespeople, they sought individuals with diverse backgrounds who could bring fresh perspectives.

Their top sales performers included a former real estate agent, a physical therapist, and a gym worker - proving that industry experience isn't always the most critical factor. Similarly, when building their team, Jenkins prioritized practitioners who understood cybersecurity challenges over those who merely replicated existing solutions.

Staying close to the customers

This philosophy extended to their product development, where they focused on solving real-world problems rather than creating carbon copies of competitor offerings.

Customer engagement has been central to ThreatLocker's growth. Jenkins personally attends numerous trade shows, seeking direct feedback and maintaining an open line of communication with customers. He even provides his personal cell phone number, believing that immediate, direct communication is crucial to understanding and addressing client needs. The company's mission transcends typical business goals.

Picture of success

From day one, ThreatLocker aimed to fundamentally change how organizations approach security. This meant investing heavily in thought leadership, marketing, and creating innovative features like automatically shutting down admin tools when potential compromises are detected.

Today, ThreatLocker protects 54,000 businesses and employs 600 people, a testament to Jenkins' vision of creating a security solution that is both comprehensive and user-friendly. Their approach of blocking by default, managing software updates seamlessly, and providing granular control has resonated with organizations seeking more proactive cybersecurity strategies.

Jenkins' leadership philosophy is direct and mission-driven. He views founding a company not as a lifestyle choice, but as a commitment to solving significant challenges.

For aspiring entrepreneurs, his advice is clear: Have a transformative vision, be prepared to work relentlessly, and never lose sight of your core mission.