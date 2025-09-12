Training

From benchmark to breakthrough: How enterprise security teams can overcome critical skills gaps

This article covers:

  • Why critical skills gaps in secure coding, web security, and cloud defense remain top drivers of enterprise breaches in 2025.
  • How adversarial training, purple team collaboration, and scenario-driven simulations can transform weaknesses into strengths.
  • Practical ways enterprises can leverage Hack The Box resources and the Global Cyber Skills Benchmark 2025 to align team development with business risk and regulatory demands.

    • For enterprise security teams in Healthcare, Financial Services, and Technology, the stakes have never been higher. Skills gaps in secure coding, web security, and cloud defense are fueling some of the costliest breaches of recent years.

    The 2025 Global Cyber Skills Benchmark (GCSB) shows that while teams are evolving, progress is slowest in the very domains attackers exploit most. Security leaders need more than awareness—they need a roadmap for measurable improvement that aligns with both business risk and regulatory mandates.

    Roadmap to closing skills gaps

    To move from benchmark to breakthrough, enterprises must adopt training models that reflect the realities of today’s adversaries:

    • Adversarial training to mirror the tactics, techniques, and procedures attackers use.
    • Purple team collaboration to break down silos and accelerate defensive learning.
    • Scenario-driven simulations that prepare defenders for crises like AI-driven attacks and supply chain compromises.

      • These approaches allow teams to evolve beyond theoretical awareness and practice skills under conditions that matter.

      Practical tools enterprises can use

      Hack The Box offers resources tailored to enterprises that want to embed resilience at scale:

      Breakout Insight: Progress is slowest where attackers are fastest—secure coding, web security, and cloud defense. The right training roadmap can flip those vulnerabilities into competitive strengths.

      Aligning skills with business risk

      Security leaders must ensure training isn’t just technical—it must map directly to business objectives and regulatory demands. This means:

      • Reducing operational impact by training for the most relevant risks.
      • Ensuring compliance and audit readiness with demonstrable skill development.
      • Creating defenders who are prepared for tomorrow’s threats, not yesterday’s.

        • Bottom line

        The cyber skills gap is no longer a hidden problem—it’s a direct driver of breaches and financial loss. Enterprises that pair benchmarking with practical, adversarial training can transform their weakest links into strengths, building a cyber workforce that is both resilient and aligned with organizational goals.

        Bill Brenner

        InfoSec content strategist, researcher, director, tech writer, blogger and community builder. Senior Vice President of Audience Content Strategy at CyberRisk Alliance.

