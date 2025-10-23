Founder Stories: Mehran Farimani of RapidFort — Building a safer future through smart security and AI

In this episode of Founder Stories, host Matt Alderman welcomes Mehran Farimani, Founder and CEO of RapidFort, to discuss his evolution from hands-on security engineer to one of today’s leading voices in cybersecurity and AI innovation.

Farimani reflects on his journey from developing technical defenses to founding a company redefining how organizations secure cloud-native applications. He shares how his early experiences in infrastructure security shaped his approach to leadership, emphasizing disciplined experimentation, transparency, and team empowerment.

The conversation explores RapidFort’s funding philosophy — focused on sustainable growth and solving meaningful security challenges — and the broader cybersecurity ecosystem that supports collaboration between open source communities, AI researchers, and enterprise defenders.

Farimani also offers advice for aspiring founders, encouraging them to stay curious, align innovation with purpose, and build products that genuinely improve the defender’s experience.