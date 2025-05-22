Security Operations

Detection as code: Revolutionizing security operations through automated, intelligent threat detection

In an era of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, security teams are seeking more intelligent and agile approaches to threat detection. Detection as code represents a transformative strategy that applies software development principles to security monitoring, enabling organizations to create more robust, flexible, and precise detection mechanisms.

Gary Harrison, Staff Detection Engineer at Fastly, and his colleagues, Marcus Young, Senior Security Engineer (Detection Engineering), and Simran Khalsa, Staff Security Researcher, unpacked what detection as code entails in a May 21 SC webcast hosted by Adrian Sanabria, Host of Enterprise Security Weekly.

The challenge of traditional detection methods

Traditional security detection approaches often rely on out-of-the-box rules that quickly become outdated or irrelevant. Young emphasized that these pre-configured rules frequently fail to address an organization's unique technological landscape. The key is not to simply implement existing rules, but to develop targeted detections that specifically address an organization's risk profile and technological ecosystem.

Core principles of detection as code

Detection as code fundamentally reimagines threat monitoring as a software development process. This approach involves:

  • Version controlling detection rules
  • Implementing peer review processes
  • Utilizing automated testing
  • Creating reproducible and scalable detection mechanisms

    • By treating detection rules like software code, security teams can:

    • Track changes systematically
    • Maintain clear documentation of rule modifications
    • Continuously validate and improve detection capabilities

      • Testing and validation strategies

      A critical component of detection as code is rigorous testing. Khalsa highlighted the importance of:

      • Creating proof-of-concept exploits
      • Developing both positive and negative test cases
      • Simulating potential attack variations
      • Implementing automated testing through tools like WAF simulators

        • The goal is not just to detect known threats, but to anticipate and model potential evasion techniques that attackers might employ.

        Automation and continuous improvement

        Harrison emphasized the potential for automation in detection processes. By establishing feedback loops and monitoring detection performance, teams can:

        • Automatically adjust rules based on performance metrics
        • Generate alerts for high-false-positive scenarios
        • Create systematic processes for detection refinement

          • Skills and cultural transformation

          Implementing detection as code requires a cultural shift. While not every security professional needs to be a expert programmer, understanding code and being comfortable with version control systems is increasingly important. Young suggested that security teams focus on:

          • Being able to read and understand code
          • Collaborating closely with engineering teams
          • Maintaining a data-driven approach to detection development

            • Practical implementation recommendations

            For organizations considering detection as code, the Fastly experts recommended:

            • Starting small and focusing on specific teams or processes
            • Gathering leadership support through demonstrable metrics
            • Continuously measuring and communicating the value of new detection approaches
            • Investing in training and tools that support this methodology

              • Conclusion

              Detection as code represents more than a technical approach—it's a strategic reimagining of security operations. By treating detection rules with the same rigor as software development, organizations can create more adaptive, precise, and effective threat monitoring capabilities.

              The future of cybersecurity lies not in static, one-size-fits-all solutions, but in intelligent, continuously evolving detection mechanisms that can rapidly respond to emerging threats.

