Security Operations
Detection as code: Revolutionizing security operations through automated, intelligent threat detection
In an era of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, security teams are seeking more intelligent and agile approaches to threat detection. Detection as code represents a transformative strategy that applies software development principles to security monitoring, enabling organizations to create more robust, flexible, and precise detection mechanisms.Gary Harrison, Staff Detection Engineer at Fastly, and his colleagues, Marcus Young, Senior Security Engineer (Detection Engineering), and Simran Khalsa, Staff Security Researcher, unpacked what detection as code entails in a May 21 SC webcast hosted by Adrian Sanabria, Host of Enterprise Security Weekly.
Track changes systematically Maintain clear documentation of rule modifications Continuously validate and improve detection capabilities Automatically adjust rules based on performance metrics Generate alerts for high-false-positive scenarios Create systematic processes for detection refinement Being able to read and understand code Collaborating closely with engineering teams Maintaining a data-driven approach to detection development Starting small and focusing on specific teams or processes Gathering leadership support through demonstrable metrics Continuously measuring and communicating the value of new detection approaches Investing in training and tools that support this methodology
By treating detection rules like software code, security teams can:
Version controlling detection rules Implementing peer review processes Utilizing automated testing Creating reproducible and scalable detection mechanisms
The goal is not just to detect known threats, but to anticipate and model potential evasion techniques that attackers might employ.
Creating proof-of-concept exploits Developing both positive and negative test cases Simulating potential attack variations Implementing automated testing through tools like WAF simulators
